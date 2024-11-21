WATCH: Bruins Mark Kastelic Obliterates Robert Bortuzzo in Heavyweight Bout

BOSTON — Let this be a warning to all players across the National Hockey League. DO NOT TRY TO FIGHT MARK KASTELIC.

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo learned that the hard way on Thursday night at TD Garden when he squared off with the Boston Bruins forward.

As the two teams battled for possession of the puck in Boston’s attacking end, Kastelic took exception to a hit by Bortuzzo and promptly returned the favor by delivering a combination of heavy punches that harkened back to the days of Shawn Thorton or even Mike Milbury.

Holy moly Mark Kastelic 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/hvIXUDAscK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2024

It was the second time in the game that Kastelic and Bortuzzo dropped the gloves. Earlier on, the two met at center ice in a bout that was much more evenly matched.

Even in just his short time with the Bruins, Kastelic has made it clear he’s the one player on the team who’s not to be messed with.

He now has four fighting majors in 19 games this season, including when the Bruins were in Nashville on Oct. 22, where he made a mess of Predators defenseman Luke Schenn.

In total, Kastelic has 19 fighting majors since his NHL career began in 2022-23, according to HockeyFights.com.

This story will be updated.