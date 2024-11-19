BREAKING: Bruins Fire Head Coach Jim Montgomery

Jim Montgomery entered the final season of his contract as head coach of the Boston Bruins, hoping to earn a new one at year’s end.

He didn’t make it that far.

After a disappointing 8-9-3 start to their year, the Bruins fired Montgomery as their head coach on Tuesday and named associate coach Joe Sacco as his replacement in the interim.

The Bruins have officially fired Jim Montgomery as head coach. Joe Sacco will take over in the interim. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) November 19, 2024

“Today, I made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said via a press release. “Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him.”

News of the Bruins moving on from Montgomery was first reported by Rich Keefe of WEEI.

Montgomery was first hired by the Bruins in June of 2022. He amassed a record of 120-41-23, made the playoffs twice, and won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best head coach in 2022-23 after leading the Bruins to the best regular season record in league history.

However, the Bruins’ repeated shortcomings in the postseason hung like a cloud over Montgomery’s head and are believed to be the reason why he began this season on an expiring contract.

Sacco assumes the role of the team’s interim head coach in his 11th year with the organization. He is the Bruins’ third head coach in the last two-and-a-half years. He has previous head coaching experience, serving in the role for the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-13.

“Joe Sacco has a wealth of experience and knowledge of our roster and can help lead our team in the right direction,” Bruins team president Cam Neely said via a press release. “He has a strong understanding of our standards and expectations, and I trust he will do all he can to accomplish our organization’s goals this season.”

Boston, who has lost three straight games and five of its last seven, is barely clinging onto a playoff spot, occupying the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with 19 points.

The Bruins will practice tomorrow morning at Warrior Ice Arena and host the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden on Thursday.

This story will be updated.