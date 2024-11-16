Bruins Brief: Poitras Plays In Providence; Trade Market Buzz

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Saturday, November 16, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Poitras Hits Reset In Providence:

Matthew Poitras debuted for the Providence Bruins last night and didn’t make much of an impact.

Without a point and only two shots on goal, Poitras was mostly a passenger as the P-Bruins lost in overtime, 4-3, to the Cleveland Monsters at Amica Mutual Pavillion.

Would it have been nice to see Poitras light up the stat sheet after being demoted to the minors earlier this week? Absolutely. But after all, he was demoted for a reason.

It was just one game. One of many Poitras will have to play in Providence before making his way back up to Boston.

Golden Knights Extend Brayden McNabb:

Brayden McNabb is one of the original members of the Vegas Golden Knights. In fact, he’s one of the only players from the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft who’s still with Vegas today, and he’ll be staying there for at least the next three years after signing a $10.95 million contract extension with the team on Friday.

Trade Market Not Doing Canadiens Any Favors:

Perpetually stuck in the cellar of the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens seemed destined to finish in last place once again this year.

As they continue their rebuild, the Habs have several veteran contracts they’d like to shed from their payroll. However, that will be easier said than done, as overpaying underperforming players has come back to bite Montreal.

If they’re ever going to realize their former glory, the Canadiens have to hope the NHL trade market falls in their favor.

Chicago: Not even the veteran experience from a collective of former Bruins players is enough to help the young Chicago Blackhawks through their growing pains.

Pittsburgh: Even with the likes of Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and Karlsson still on the roster, the Pittsburgh Penguins are officially sellers on the NHL trade market and are starting to turn over the franchise to their prospects. Let the youth movement begin!

New Jersey: A young stud on defense for the New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes isn’t avoiding harsh criticism from his head coach.

New York: The New York Islanders have been without their best forward and three of their top defensemen for several weeks now, which begs the question, how in the world are they still winning?

Philadelphia: He may only be a few games into his NHL career, but rookie Emile Andrae has the perfect attitude for the Philadelphia Flyers.