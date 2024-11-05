Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Bad Habits Return In Toronto

The Boston Bruins fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a final of 4-0 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Jeremy Swayman got the start in goal for Boston and made 23 saves on 26 shots while the Bruins were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season.

Morgan Reilly, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies all scored on the power play for the Leafs before Steven Lorentz added an empty net goal for good measure. Goalie Anthony Stolarz handled duties in net, stopping all 29 shots that came his way for his first shutout of the year.

But that’s just the box score. Here are the key takeaways from the night that was in Toronto.

Bad Habits Come Back To Bite:

The same bad habits that plagued the Bruins through the early part of the regular season resurfaced in Toronto. The Bruins put themselves into seven shorthanded situations on Tuesday, setting a new high for them in a single game this year.

Boston’s undisciplined play came back to bite them twice in quick succession during the second period.

After Nikita Zadorov was called for an interference penalty, Morgan Rielly scored on the power play for the Maple Leafs. With a wrist shot from the top of the circles, Rielly’s fourth goal of the season broke a scoreless tie at 8:44 of the second period.

That even sounded Rielly nice pic.twitter.com/555JrkFpxk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 6, 2024

Not even a minute after the goal by Rielly, David Pastrnak was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking, which opened the door for William Nylander to double Toronto’s lead. In the third period, Matthew Knies deflected a shot past Jeremy Swayman for Toronto’s third goal on the man-advantage.

The Bruins have now surrendered three power-play goals in a game four times this season.

Prior to Tuesday, the Maple Leafs had scored on just 10% of their power play opportunities and were ranked 31st in the league. They had scored multiple goals on the man-advantage just once this season prior to Tuesday, and did so against the Bruins without Auston Matthews in the lineup.

Tyler Johnson Makes Bruins Debut:

Now officially a member of the Bruins, Tyler Johnson debuted for the team on Tuesday after spending the first month of the regular season on a professional tryout contract.

Johnson played the right wing on Boston’s third line next to Trent Frederic and Matthew Poitras, as well as on the second power-play unit.

In 13:51 of ice time, Johnson recorded one shot on net.

Andrew Peeke Exits Early:

Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke exited tonight’s game and did not return after suffering an upper-body injury.

Peeke’s night came to an end after he took a hit in the corner from Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty at 11:48 of the first period.

Andrew Peeke heads to the locker room after a hit from Max Pacioretty. pic.twitter.com/sRaGrESoZQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2024

Referees initially called a five-minute major penalty Pacioretty for the hit but waived it off after video review.

Peeke skated six shifts for the Bruins against the Maple Leafs, logging 4:49 of ice time.

Leafs Snap Losing Streak:

The win for the Maple Leafs was their first against the Bruins in the regular season in nearly two years.

Dating back to January of 2023, the Bruins had won the last eight regular-season meetings between the two clubs. Five of those previous eight matchups were decided by a goal, and four ended in either overtime or a shootout.

Bruins Lines:

Marchand – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Zacha – Coyle – Brazeau

Frederic – Poitras – Johnson

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

Zadorov – McAvoy

H. Lindholm – Carlo

Wotherspoon – Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Up Next:

The Bruins will return home with a record of 6-7-1 for a two-game homestand the begins on Thursday when they play host to the Calgary Flames. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. EST.