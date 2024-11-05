Bruins Place Max Jones On Waivers

As the Boston Bruins continue their search for the right balance within their forward group, team general Don Sweeney keeps making moves.

First reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Bruins placed forward Max Jones on waivers on Tuesday afternoon.

The decision to place Jones on waivers comes the day after the Bruins signed forward Tyler Johnson to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Jones, 26, signed a two-year contract with the Bruins worth $1 million per season as an unrestricted free agent this past summer. However, after missing the majority of training camp with a groin injury, he struggled to find his place in Boston’s everyday lineup.

In four games with the Bruins, Jones recorded zero points, was a -4, and served eight penalty minutes.

If left unclaimed on the NHL waiver wire, Jones will report to AHL Providence.

Jones is the second player placed on waivers by the Bruins this season. Two weeks ago, the team sent Riley Tufte, another one of their offseason free agent signings, down to the minors after he, too, had a difficult time earning regular minutes.

Boston has had a surprisingly slow start through the first month of the regular season. A lack of chemistry up front has been a glaring issue, forcing head coach Jim Montgomery to repeatedly shuffle his lines, trying to find the right formula.

With Johnson set to make his Bruins debut tonight, there’s hope he can provide the element the Bruins have missed.

“Energy, poise, wisdom, and game management,” Montgomery said when asked by reporters in Toronto on Tuesday what he expects Johnson to add to the lineup. “He’s going to make plays. He’s going to help us on the bench. It’s just another veteran voice that’s won a couple of Cups.”

After posting back-to-back shutout victories in their last two games, the Bruins will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena, where puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.