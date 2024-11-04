Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to One-Year Deal

Tyler Johnson played the waiting game.

Now, Johnson will soon get to play in an actual game after signing a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins worth $775,000 on Monday, per an announcement by the team.

Johnson, 34, joined the Bruins on a professional tryout contract prior to the start of training camp and has remained with the team through the first month of the regular season.

By signing Johnson, Boston once again has a full-roster after waiving forward Riley Tufte and sending him down to AHL Providence two weeks ago.

Now officially a member of the Bruins, Johnson is eligible to play as soon as tomorrow night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. When he eventually does enter the lineup, there are a few places where he could fill in as a right-shot who is capable of playing all three forward positions.

Before joining the Bruins, the 12-year NHL veteran spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, where he had 31 points with 17 goals in 67 games last year.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, Johnson has totaled 431 career points with 193 career goals in 738 games and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion.