BRIGHTON – When he first arrived in Boston over the offseason, Elias Lindholm was just what the Bruins were searching for.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound center filled a sizable void left by the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who retired following the 2022-23 season.

A playmaking pivot with a strong hockey IQ, Lindholm started strong. The Bruins center scored two goals and three assists in his first three games, skating with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Since that time, however, the line has tailed off. Lindholm has gone scoreless over his last seven games, and is one of a handful of Bruin players currently dealing with prolonged scoring droughts.

Tuesday’s 2-0 shutout loss to Philadelphia only added to the frustration. Lindholm got robbed from point-blank range by goalie Samual Ersson in the first period.

“It’s not good enough.” said Lindholm, whose team lost steam after coming up empty on a two-man advantage in the second period. “Obviously our execution has been pretty poor. We haven’t been moving the puck around. It’s been bouncing and not as crisp as we would like it and it affects our game. In this league, if you’re good with special teams you’ll win some games. Unfortunately, our special teams haven’t been that good.”

With his team struggling, coach Jim Montgomery shuffled his lines at practice on Wednesday, rearranging all four in an attempt to invigorate his listless squad.

Lindholm centered team captain Brad Marchand and bruising fourth line forward Mark Kastelic. Pasternak was paired with Zacha and Johnny Beecher. Matt Poitras was flanked by Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau. Max Jones was joined by Charlie Coyle and Cole Koepke. Spare forwards Morgan Geekie and unsigned winger Tyler Johnson also split time on the rushes.

So why hasn’t the Lindholm and Pastrnak pairing worked in recent weeks?

“I don’t know,” said Montgomery. “It should work. They’re two smart hockey players that see the ice really well. They can shoot, pass and skate. It just hasn’t materialized, so we’re changing it up.”

For the time being, Zacha will stick with Pasta on the second line. Both of the top two lines will get a boost with the addition of Kastelic and Beecher. The pair, along with Koepke, have been Boston’s best line all season. Splitting them up individually will hopefully give each line a much-needed lift.

“Our fourth line has been our best line, if you want to call it a fourth line,” said Montgomery. “The message to those three are ‘you guys are being split up to help the other guys be better, not for you to become skill players.’ I don’t want their game to change. I want them to play north and their work habits to rub off on other people to create more turnovers, and create more opportunities.”

Montgomery hopes their heady play will help get the others into a similar mindset.

“That fourth line has made plays in front of the defenseman, because they keep playing in behind,” said Montgomery. “They’re relentless. People back off because of their speed. Now they’ve got room, time and space to make plays in front of them. That’s the right way you play hockey.”

A fifth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Lindholm split last year between Calgary and Vancouver. He scored 15 goals and 44 points. The center has plenty of offensive talent netting a career-best 42 goals and 82 points with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22. He has posted career numbers of 218 goals and 557 points in 818 NHL games.

Pairing the playmaker with the team’s top sniper Pastrnak appeared to be a no-brainer for the coaching staff. But line changes change were inevitable.

“I think we’re just a little out of synch,” said Lindholm. “Obviously for myself I haven’t been playing the way I want to. I think that affects both of us. I think he probably wants to play a little better as well, and when you’re at ice level in this level in this league, it’s hard to connect.”

He’s hopeful the transition to team captain Brad Marchand’s line will be a change for the better.

“It’s still early, but obviously he’s a good player,” said Lindholm. “He’s been around for a long time. The times I’ve played with him, he’s been easy to play with. He works hard winning pucks and has a good shot. Hopefully that will do us some good.”Lindholm isn’t the only Bruin in a slump.

Charlie Coyle is looking to rediscover his scoring touch, held to just one goal in his first 10 games.

“We’re trying to get each line to produce, play well and play consistently,” said Coyle. “You’ve got to figure it out on practice. Get some god reps in. Know your linemates and get back into the game mode.”

The East Weymouth native posted career best totals of 25 goals and 60 points last season. Matching those numbers will be a challenge, but he; s taking a pragmatic approach.

“Whatever line you’re on, it’s making sure you’re playing the right way,” said Coyle. “It’s simple to get it down there and outwork guys. That’s my game, that’s what I like doing. That’s where I gain confidence. I play better hanging onto it more and taking it to the net. And when I don’t have it, taking up those lanes to receive the puck to get shots off.”

“Every day is different no matter if you win or lose,” he added. “You get back to practice the next day and put your best foot forward. As high as you are when you win, you’re low as you are when you lose, that old saying. That’s how it is. You just have to take each day-by-day and work hard. That’s what we did today.”

