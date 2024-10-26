BOSTON – Don’t look now, but the Boston Bruins appear to be turning over a new leaf.

Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in sudden death overtime as Boston (4-4-1) bumped off the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, Saturday night at TD Garden.

The team captain pulled off some vintage late-game heroics, shoveling a backhander past goalie Anthony Stolarz (30 saves) at 2:26 of the extra session in the bounce-back win.

“We knew in the third period what we had to do,” said Marchand. “When it doesn’t go your way you want it to, you start switching up and get back into bad habits. We didn’t do that tonight. Even when they scored late, we still continued to play the right way and it paid off. It doesn’t always, but it’s definitely a nice win for us.”

Justin Brazeau and Mark Kastelic scored 36 seconds apart during an explosive second period, sparking the thrilling comeback. It was the Bruins first win in three games, after enduring some mediocre results over the past week.

Boston was determined from the drop of the puck, doing everything but score, outshooting Toronto 10-5 during a scoreless first period. The Leafs applied ample pressure, however, taking an early 1-0 lead in the second stanza, forcing the Bruins comeback.

David Pastrnak led the charge. The all-star right winger scored a power play goal camped in the left slot, with Marchand and Pavel Zacha picking up the assists at 2:57.

Check out: Bruins Captain Marchand Downplays Any Rift With Coach Montgomery

Toronto regained the lead off a Morgan Rielly one-timer. And when Boston failed to score on a four-minute power play, the boo birds began to chirp. But Brazeau managed to silence the critics. The hulking 6-foot-5 right winger pounced on rebound of a Trent Frederic shot tying the game at up at 1-1 at 12:38. Mark Kastelic took it from there. The rangy 6-foot-6 center potted the go-ahead goal 36 seconds later giving the Bruins the 3-2 lead at 13:14.

Meanwhile, goaltender Jeremy Swayman held the fort. The Bruins goalie made 20 saves, before surrendering the game-tying tally to Austen Matthews with 1:17 remaining to force the extra session.

While happy with the win, the Bruins captain still feels there is plenty of work to be done. But its a nice step in the right direction.

“It’s one game,” said Marchand. “’It’s not going to completely turn the season around, but it’s a great way for us to realize that when we play the right way we’re a good team. That’s a great group over there, very offensive. It’s a great way to start building our foundation and understanding the way we play to that success. It’s something to build on, but its one game.”

Matt Poitras was the latest Bruin to audition for second line right wing spot.

The checking line center was bumped up to the second line. The young forward has some nice looks flanked by Marchand and center Charlie Coyle. Although he was shuttled back to the third line the following period, he picked up a secondary assist on Brazeau’s game-tying tally.

Cole Koepke, who skated on the second line last home game, was back on the Kastelic line, along with Johnny Beacher. The trio maintained their magic accounting for a late second period goal giving Boston the 3-2 lead.

Koepke entered the game tied for the team lead in points with three goals and six points. He was also tied for the NHL in top plus-minus at +9.

Tyler Johnson watch continues

When the Bruins waived Riley Tufte on Wednesday, many are wondering about the status of Tyler Johnson.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion remains with the team after agreeing to a professional tryout at training camp, but remains unsigned.

If last season’s experience with Danton Heinen was any indication, Johnson could be signed as early as Halloween. General manager Don Sweeney made a similar deal with Heinen following his PTO on Oct. 30, 2023. And with Boston’s next game set for Oct. 31, Johnson may not be too far away in the Bruins plans.

A quintessential utility man, Heinen enjoyed a strong season in his return to Boston last year. The forward netted 17 goals and 36 points in 74 games.

Savard resurfaces with Toronto

A familiar face could be found behind the Leafs bench, Saturday night.

Former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard made his return to TD Garden as Toronto’s new assistant coach.

Savard joined Craig Berube’s staff after serving as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames last season, following two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

A two-time NHL all-star both while with the Bruins (2008, 2009), Savard suited up in 807 regular season games and 25 playoff contests with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Bruins. He collected 207 goals and 706 points, winning the Stanley Cup championship with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

His career was forever altered early in the 2010-11 season, suffering a grade-2 concussion at the hands of a Matt Cooke hit, limiting him to just 25 games. He missed the entire 2011 playoffs, but had his name inscribed on the Cup with the rest of the team.

Bruins milestones within reach

With his assist, Pavel Zacha is two points shy of his 300th NHL point.

With his helper, Trent Frederic is three points short of his 100th NHL point.

Bruins Lines

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Matt Poitras

Trent Frederic – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Kopeke

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

What’s Next?

The Bruins conclude their three-game home stand Tuesday night against Philadelphia, Oct. 29. They’ll close out October on the road against Carolina, Oct. 31.

FOLLOW CHRISTOPHER HURLEY ON 𝕏: @HURLEY_BURLY

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK