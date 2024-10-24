Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Done in by Dallas

BOSTON – The Dallas Stars were just too quick to the draw, especially on the power play, outshooting the Boston Bruins, 5-2, Thursday night at TD Garden.

Logan Stankoven scored the game-winner during a three-goal second period outburst. Boston got goals from David Pastrnak and Justin Brazeau.

The loss comes at a tough time for the Bruins, after enduring a somewhat bumpy roadtrip going 1-1-1 in that span. Boston clipped Colorado 5-3, Oct. 16, but suffered a 2-1 setback to Utah in overtime on Saturday, before bowing out to Nashville, 4-0, on Tuesday.

They were hoping to savor some home cooking taking a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period. But they were stunned by a three-goal outburst by Dallas in the second stanza, which ultimately led to their undoing.

Pastrnak powered the offense for Boston. The all-star winger scored power play goal off a beautiful behind-the-net feed from Matt Poitras in the first period to grab the early advantage.

Undaunted Dallas battled back with Matt Duchene going top shelf on Jeremy Swayman, knotting the game at 1-1 with 3:40 left in the period.

The Stars stuck three more times in the second period, fueled by power play goals from Jason Robertson, Logan Stankoven and old friend Tyler Seguin, building a 4-1 cushion halfway through the middle period.

Brazeau managed to break the Stars stranglehold, scoring off a feed from Frederic cutting the deficit to 4-2 with 9:19 remaining.

The Bruins were outshot in the second period 12-6 and trailed 24-18 by the second intermission.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (26 saves) kept his cool during several first period scrums in front of the net, battling for loose pucks.

The Bruins netminder was helped by his goalpost. Wyatt Johnson stuck the pipe 1:25 into the contest. Swayman continued to keep Johnson at arms-length, stoning him off a clean breakaway with 7:00 remaining in the period.

But the Bruins defense was unable to fend off a potent Stars power play crashing the net three times in less than 8:30, while going 3-for-5 overall in the game. Stars Roope Hintz added the empty-netter at 17:58.

Koepke bumped up to second line

After providing a spark to Boston’s fourth line, Cole Koepke earned a promotion. The left winger was bumped up to the Bruins second line, skating with center Charlie Coyle and winger Trent Frederic.

Koepke entered Thursday’s game with points in three of his last four games, netting two goals and an assist. He sported a team-leading six points and was the NHL’s top plus-minus leader at +10.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has earned his keep with dogged determination.

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native’s relentless work ethic, hustle, and never-say-die attitude turned him from the darkest of dark horses to the Bruins opening night roster.



Kopeke made an immediate impression skating on the fourth line alongside Johnny Beecher and Mark Kastelic. In five preseason games, he registered a goal and an assist.

A three-year letterman and Hobey Baker nominee for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, Koepke was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Bolts, Oct. 11, 2022, at Madison Square Garden. He played sparingly with Tampa in 17 games his first season, scoring a goal. He added two helpers in a nine-game stint last season.

Looking for a new challenge, Koepke signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2024. Linemates Johnny Beecher and Mark Kastelic both ranked third in the NHL at +8. The pair played with right winger Justin Brazeau against Dallas.

Koepke’s promotion was the last in a series of line changes Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has made in an attempt to spark the offense.

Bruins Milestones within reach

With Thursday’s assist, Trent Frederic is now four points short of his 100th NHL point.

David Pastnak is two helpers away from his 400th NHL assist.

Pavel Zacha is three points shy of his 300th NHL point.

Bruins Lines

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – Matt Poitras

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic –Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wortherspoon – Andrew Peeke



Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo

What’s Next?

The Bruins will continue their three-game home stand taking on Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 26. They’ll close the stand against Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 29.

