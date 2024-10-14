Bruins vs. Panthers Takeaways: Flummoxed by Florida

BOSTON – The Panthers continued to push the Bruins buttons.

Anton Lundell scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the second period, as the Bruins fell to Florida, 4-3, during a Monday matinee at TD Garden.

Boston had previously dropped its season opener to the defending Stanley Cup Champions, 6-4, in Florida, Oct. 8. The rematch proved to be equally as frustrating, especially since the Panthers were without team captain Aleksander Barkov (lower body) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness). Florida still managed to maintain their momentum with a shortened bench, battling back from a pair of deficits.

“I didn’t feel like we were mentally out of it as the last game,” said Bruins team captain Brad Marchand. “Sometimes you struggle against teams where you kind of grip your stick a little bit, and it affects your game. It goes both ways, but we need to be better in a few areas and work hard.”

According to Marchand, the team’s compete level and attention to details needs to be better.

“We need to win more battles. That’s definitely something they had the edge in tonight. If we do that I’m pretty sure our game will be back to where we want it.”

The Bruins got goals from Johnny Beecher, Brandon Carlo and Mason Lohrei.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Beecher gave Boston the early lead tipping a Mark Kastelic screen shot by Sergei Bobrovsky (25 saves). Florida regained its footing less than two minutes later. Anton Lundell potted the equalizer digging the puck free from Swayman’s grasp with 13:23 remaining in the period. And when Sam Reinhart scored a power play goal with 8:09 remaining, the Panthers pulled ahead 2-1.

Boston outshot Florida 12-9 in the opening period.

Carlo helped key the Boston comeback in the second period. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman fired a wrist shot from the right hash tying the game.

Florida was quick to respond, however, with Sam Bennett giving the Panthers its second lead at 3-2 with 10:31 remaining. And when Lundell broke in off a partial breakaway late in the stanza, they Florida built a two-goal cushion.

Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei managed to cut it to a one-goal game, scoring off a nifty rush from the left slot, but that’s as close as they would get.

KBK Line Checks in Again



The Bruins fourth line of Mark Kastelic, Johnny Beecher and Cole Koepke continue to pace the attack with their relentless play.

The trio set the tone from the outset, with Beecher tipping a Kastelic shot past Bobrovsky for the first goal of the game

Fresh off a two-goal game against Montreal, Kastelic picked up three assists in the rematch with Florida. Beecher pocketed a goal and an assist, Koepke picked up the primary assist off Carlo’s goal, giving the line six points in all .

The line also provided plenty of grunt worth dishing out 12 hits. Kastelic collected a team-high six hits, with Koepke (4) and Beecher (2) also following suit. While Boston’s fourth line continues to step up, however, they need more offensive output from its top six.

“They’ve been unbelievable,” said Marchand. “It’s great to see the way they compete and bring it every night. Some of us can take a page out of their book and be better. But they’re defintley carrying the weight right now.”

Rivalry renewed

The Bruins rivalry with Florida continues to fester, even without Tkachuk in the lineup.

Pavel Zacha changed the tempo challenging AJ Greer in the first period, following a heavy hit to David Pastrnak along the boards. Although Zacha took the worst of the exchange, in sent an early message which every Bruin subscribed to.

“Pav did a great job getting in there for Pasta,” said Marchand. “I felt that guy was going after Pasta too. Those things happen. Its something guys have done for each other. I think Pave did a great job there.”

Marchand also tangled with Nate Schmidt, after the defenseman tried engaging Pastrnak following an interference call. The bout never really materialized, however, as Marchand wrestled the veteran blueliner to the ice.

According to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, the Panthers have raised the bar in terms of winning battles.

“Their winning the mental side of the battle,” said Montgomery. “Pasta got hit. And I love what Pav did. He went in and defended him. That’s great, but penalties after, that’s not disciplined. In all four games we’ve taken at least four minors. We can’t win hockey games that way. And we can’t lose as many battles as we do. They are the standard in the NHL right now for winning battles. We’re not up to that level yet. We have to vastly improve that level.”

Bruins milestones within reach

David Pastrnak remains two assists away of his 400th NHL assist.

Pavel Zacha is three points shy of his 300th NHL point.

Trent Frederic is five points short of his 100th NHL point.

The Bruins kept the lines the same for second straight game.

Bruins Lines

Forwards

Pavel Zacha – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Trent Frederic – Matthew Poitras – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

Defense

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Goaltending

Jeremy Swayman, Joonas Korpisalo

What’s next?

The Bruins embark on a three-game road trip, which starts on Wednesday in Colorado against the Avalanche. The trek will take them to Utah on Saturday, before Nashville on Tuesday. They return home to host the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Oct. 24.

