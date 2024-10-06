Fresh off re-signing restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has begun the arduous process of finalizing his team’s roster.

The Bruins GM reassigned nine players to Providence on Sunday, while cutting five more with the purpose of also sending them to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Boston waived forwards Patrick Brown, Jeffrey Viel, defenseman Billy Sweezey, goaltenders Brandon Bussi and Jiri Patera.

They join nine others originally cut at the halfway point of training camp. The group includes forwards Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Riley Duran, Brett Harrison, Jaxon Nelson, defensemen Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, goaltenders Ryan Bichel and Kasimir Kaskisuo,

According to Puckpedia, the corresponding moves have freed up $1,961,667 in cap space.

The Bruins current roster stands at 26 players. They include 15 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (15): John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen (9): Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Parker Wotherspoon and Nikita Zadorov.

Goaltenders (2) Joonas Korpisalo and Jeremey Swayman.

Johnson remains the biggest question mark on the roster. The two-time Stanley Cup champions signed a PTO agreement entering camp. He’s played a variety of roles since joining the team and appeared on the verge of making the squad. Koepke and Tufte have also remained in the hunt for one of the final roster spots. More cuts are expected in the next two days leading to the season opener.

