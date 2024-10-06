Bruins sign Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins have signed goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced on Sunday, that the Bruins has signed goaltender to an 8-year contract extension through the 2031-32 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $8.25 million.

The deal end a months worth of prolonged contract negotiations, rumors and speculation, as both sides tried to hash out a deal.

During the 2023-24 season, Swayman appeared in 44 games with the Bruins, compiling an overall record of 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. In 12 playoff games, he recorded a 2.15 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender has played in 132 career NHL games, all with Boston, posting an overall record of 79-33-15 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He ranks fifth in franchise history in goals against average and fourth in save percentage.

Among active NHL goaltenders with a minimum of 25 games played in 2023-24, Swayman ranked in the top-10 in goals against average (8th) and save percentage (T-5th).

The 25-year-old was a 2024 NHL All-Star Game through a fan vote. In February 2024, he tallied a career-high 43 saves in the team’s 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars.

In 2022, Swayman was named to the 2021-22 NHL All-Rookie Team, ranking first among rookie goaltenders with a minimum of 25 games played in wins (23), goals against average (2.41) and save percentage (.914).

The Anchorage, Alaska native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Swaymnan and Sweeney will meet with the media at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

More on this breaking news story later.

