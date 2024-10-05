Brandon Bussi is proving to be a solid backup plan.

The Bruins goaltender made 30 saves in a 2-0 exhibition loss to the Washington Capitals, Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Playing against a large group of Bruin prospects, the Caps quickly grabbed a 1-0 lead off a shorthanded goal by Aliaksei Protas in the first period and seemingly never looked back. Winning a draw deep in the offensive zone off Morgan Geekie, the center managed to score the shortie from in close at the 9:00 mark.

Former Bruin James Van Riemsdyk iced the victory late in the third, scoring off a nifty backhander top corner at 14:22.

“We played a good team tonight, but came out a little slow, and didn’t really get into our game,” said Geekie. “We made a push in the second period, and a little bit in the third, but that’s not good enough. Obviously now we’re looking ahead to next week, and kind of leave this one behind us.”

It was Boston’s seventh and final exhibition game, going a combined 0-4 on the road. In all four, the Bruins travelled the day of the contest, leading many to wonder if that may have played a factor.

“That’s the way the exhibition season goes,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, noting how every team went that route in preseason play. “It doesn’t relate to how things happen in the regular season. It’s the way we do things.”

Bussi on board

Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi was the lone bright spot making 30 saves in the 2-0 loss to Washington.

“I thought Brandon Bussi was the only reason it was a close game,” said Montgomery. “He gave us an opportunity going into the third, only down by one. He gave us an opportunity all the way up to that second goal.”

Of all his saves, none were bigger then when he stoned defenseman Martin Fehervary on a clean breakaway at 16:57 of the first period. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound netminder utilized his big frame to squash the threat.

“I was just trying to make him make the first move,” said Bussi. “If I remember, I kind of pulled one way and he pulled the other way. He kind of got me stretched out. But I’ve got long limbs. I have to use them to my advantage.

With restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman still unsigned, Bussi remains the leading candidate to backup designated game one starter Joonas Korpisalo on Tuesday.

Recent waiver wire pickup Jiri Patera is also in the running for the job, should Swayman remain unsigned.

Bussi feels he’s getting more and more comfortable with the NHL environment, especially when it comes to dealing with high traffic areas.

“I’m just correlating to the next level,” said Bussi. “Obviously there are a lot of talented hockey players in the AHL, but the NHL is the best for many reasons. I’m just adjusting to the pace, the slight modifications and I think that’s been better.”

Not enough offense, again

For the second straight road game, the Bruins struggled to get its offense in motion. They were outshot by the Caps 10-2 in the first period, and 19-9 by the second intermission.

Prior to the game, the Bruins recalled eight players from Providence, for one last look before the start of the regular season.

The group included forwards Riley Duran, Brett Harrison, Georgii Merkulov and Jaxon Nelson, defensemen Michael Callahan and Jackson Edward, as well as goaltenders Ryan Bischel and Kasimir Kaskisuo. Five of the eight played in the game, with Kaskisuo backing up Bussi.

“People are fighting for spots on the team,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “So you either fighting for it or you don’t.”

Boston’s best scoring opportunity came late in the first period. Fabian Lysell connected on some brilliant passing with linemates Harrison and Merkulov on a bang-bang play in front of Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren. Although Merkulov misfired, it was an eye-opening shift for the trio, especially Lysell who has been largely snakebit this preseason.

Unfortunately, that was the best chance Boston would get, as they fell flat against a Caps roster that was running at nearly full strength.

Edward made the most of his recall, tying for the team lead in hits (four) and while leading the team in blocks (four). He also was in a three-way tie for the team lead with two shots on net.

Center Patrick Brown also tied for the team lead with four hits. The hard-working forward led the Bruins in preseason scoring with two goals and an assist. He remains a strong candidate to round out the Boston roster, along with Cole Koepke and Riley Tufte.

Despite the loss, Montgomery is taking stock of the positives.

“We got a lot accomplished,” said Montgomery. “I liked the practices and the execution in practices better than games. I think the penalty kill has been a bright spot the entire camp. Especially in the exhibition games.”

Bruins lines

Brad Marchand – Morgan Geekie – Max Jones

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

Brett Harrison – Georgii Merkulov – Fabian Lysell

Jeffery Viel – Patrick Brown – Riley Duran

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Billy Sweezey

Callahan – Jackson Edward

Brandon Bussi, Kasimir Kaskisuo

As of Saturday night, the Bruins current roster stands at 39 players, including 22 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Forwards (22): John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Riley Duran, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Brett Harrison, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen (12): Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon and Nikita Zadorov.

Goaltenders (5): Ryan Bischel, Brandon Bussi, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Joonas Korpisalo and Jiri Patera.

The team will trim its roster to at least 23 by Tuesday’s opener in Florida. Since they’re scheduled to depart on Sunday afternoon, the cuts should come sooner than later.

What’s next?

The Bruins are expected to depart for Florida, Sunday afternoon.

They’ll open the regular season on the road against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Bruins take on Montreal in its home opener, Thursday, Oct. 10, at TD Garden

