The Boston Bruins cut three more players on Friday, as they move closer to opening night.

Forward Vinni Lettieri, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and goaltender Michael DiPietro have all been place on waivers, with the purpose of reassignment to Providence.

The Bruins current roster stands at 31 players, including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. They include:

Forwards (18): John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen (10): Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon and Nikita Zadorov.

Goaltenders (3) Brandon Bussi, Joonas Korpisalo and Jiri Patera.

Restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman remains unsigned in a contract dispute.

The team will need to trim its roster to at least 23 by Tuesday’s opener in Florida.

