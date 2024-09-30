Bruins Brief: Lysell Cut; Former Bruin On Roster Bubble In Jersey

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, September 30, and here are the top stories, highlights, and news items surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the NHL.

Lysell Included In First Round Of Bruins Roster Cuts:

Fabian Lysell was meant to seize a roster spot with the Boston Bruins during training camp. Instead, the former first-round draft pick was part of the first wave of cuts by the Bruins from camp on Sunday.

In total, the Bruins cut 19 players.

Bruins make a big wave of cuts from their training camp roster, per team announcement. Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov the most notable. pic.twitter.com/usooBBbNE0 — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 29, 2024

Lysell, 21, was given several opportunities to impress in camp, including working on a line with Bruins veteran center Charlie Coyle, but couldn’t do so consistently.

In three preseason games, Lysell scored one goal and had four shots while averaging 16 minutes of time on ice per game.

Devils Have Decision To Make With Zboril:

Jakub Zboril failed to carve out a role for himself over several seasons with the Bruins and is now in a similar situation with the New Jersey Devils.

The former Bruins first-round pick is currently trying to make the roster in New Jersey while on a professional tryout contract, but thus far has looked out of place.

Rather than waiting to see if the defenseman will impress if given another chance, New Jersey Hockey Now’s James Nichols says the Devils should cut Zboril loose.

Xhekaj Fined For Fight Following Hit On Laine :

Arber Xhekaj took no exception to his Montreal Canadiens teammate Patrik Laine suffering a vicious knee-to-knee hit on Saturday night, and the NHL Department of Player Safety took no exception to his reaction.

On Sunday, Xhekaj was handed a hefty fine for jumping Cedric Pare of the Toronto Maple Leaf, who laid the hit that injured Laine.

The $340,000 penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

More From National Hockey Now:

Chicago: Taylor Hall missed basically all of last season. Now back healthy, he’s ready to help a young Chicago Blackhawks team take the next step.

San Jose: It’d be easy, if not understandable, to be overly hands-on when developing a player who is supposed to be a generational talent. But while Macklin Celebrini plays his first professional season, the San Jose Sharks are simply letting him be himself.

Patriots Football Now:

The New England Patriots lost their third game in a row on Sunday, falling easily to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-13.