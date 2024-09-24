Bruins Preseason Game 2 Takeaways: Lysell Shows Signs Of Life

BOSTON–The Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals by a final of 4-2 in exhibition play on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Riley Tufte, Fabian Lysell, Patrick Brown, and Justin Brazeau all scored for the Bruins, while Joonas Korpisalo and Michael DiPietro split time in net. Connor McMichael and Andrew Cristall had goals for Washington.

But that’s just the box score. Here are the key takeaways from the night that was in the Hub.

Lysell Has Life:

Fabian Lysell needed to make a statement against Washington.

After fading to the background in Boston’s previous exhibition game and not standing out much in practice either, it seemed that Lysell was falling behind in a tight competition to make the roster before it even began.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery issued a challenge prior to puck drop, saying he wanted to see the former first-round selection make a play. In the second period, Lysell obliged.

With the Bruins already working with a power play to begin the period, Lysell gave them a five-on-three advantage by drawing a tripping penalty in the corner while he battled for the puck. Minutes later, as the penalty expired, Lysell capitalized with a power play goal, firing a laser of a shot that exited the back of the net just as quickly as it entered it to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Fabian with some FILTH 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5MYfw5uvKR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 25, 2024

As impressive as the shot was itself, it’s Lysell’s patience on the play that stands out even more.

Sure, he already had a clear lane to the net. But he waited just an extra half second for Tyler Johnson to set up a screen in front of Washington netminder Hunter Shepard before unleashing a missile from the left faceoff circle.

It’s a small but clear sign that Lysell’s game is maturing.

He’ll need to show more if he wants to make the Bruins’ roster out of camp.

Brazeau and Tufte Stay Neck And Neck:

As is the case with Lysell, Riley Tufte and Justin Brazeau are challenging for a roster spot. They just happen to be battling each other.

Against the Capitals, both made a case for themselves with a goal each.

Tufte opened the scoring for the Bruins at 11:51 of the first period as he skated through the slot and through a shot on net that was just too much for Shephard to handle.

Then, as the third period began, Brazeau scored off a pretty backhand feed from behind the net by Georgii Merkulov to make it 4-1 Bruins.

Braz bats it home. pic.twitter.com/VtSQgA6VtI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 25, 2024

Tufte and Brazeau play similar styles as big-body forwards who can use their size to create offense.

On this Bruins team, there may only be room for one of them.

Korpisalo In Command:

Joonas Korpisalo gave the Bruins the exact kind of performance they’ll need from him throughout this season: one that was quiet and steady.

Korpisalo may have only seen limited action, but in his abbreviated appearance, he stopped all seven shots that came his way.

While none of his saves were particularly challenging, Korpisalo tracked the puck and was square to every shot as he looked calm in his TD Garden home debut before he was replaced by Michael DiPietro midway through the middle frame.

There’s a lot of pressure on Korpisalo entering the season, especially as the team’s current starter with Jeremy Swayman M.I.A.

It may have only been for a period and a half, but Korpisalo showed he’s handling it well.

Lines:

Harrison-Frederic-Poitras

Johnson-Merkulov-Brazeau

Tufte-Nelson-Lysell

Abate-Brown-McLaughlin

H.Lindholm-Carlo

Callahan-Mitchell

Oesterle-Sweezey

Korpisalo

DiPietro

Up Next:

The Bruins will practice tomorrow morning at Warrior Ice Arena before traveling to New York on Thursday night for an exhibition matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.