Bruins Bested By Rangers In Exhibition Opener 

BOSTON – It was the kind of start the Bruins were looking for, unfortunately they just were unable to finish.

Rangers forward Alex Belzile scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, as Boston fell to New York, 3-2, in the exhibition opener, Sunday at TD Garden.

The game was a mixed bag, with a plethora of Bruins prospects getting a chance to shine.

In the end, however, it was Belzile that stole the show, beating goalie Michael DiPietro (9 saves) with a low wrister from in close with 15:14 remaining.

Despite the setback, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was able to pull plenty of positives out of the game, as he continues to audition the next wave of Bruin prospects,

“I really liked the second period,” said Montgomery, who graded the team’s forecheck as a ‘B+’ with the pace earned a ‘C.’ “I thought we worked really on the forecheck we played north well. We held onto pucks and made a lot of plays, especially the (Mark) Kastelic line and the (Jaxson) Nelson line. The other two lines fed off those two lines, which created wave after wave in that second period. I thought the defense were very active keeping pucks in the offensive zone.”

Boston wasted little time asserting themselves in front of the net. New recruit Cole Koepke gave the Bruins the early lead scoring just 1:34 into the contest. Camped in front of the Ranger net, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound left winger pounced on a fat rebound off a Billy Sweezey shot, solving lefty Louis Domingue (14 saves) far glove side.

“(Koepke’s a) powerful skater,” said Montgomery. “Knack for scoring. He seems to be tenacious on pucks.”

Must Read: Way Too Early Bruins Lineup Predictions The Rangers Victor Mancini (goal, assist) potted the equalizer, however, blasting a slapshot past Bruins southpaw goalie Brandon Bussi (10 saves) with 9:37 remaining in the period.

The Bruins blueline took a hit midway through the stanza. Parker Wotherspoon was floored by an open ice check from Brennan Othmann with 7:18 remaining in the period. The defenseman left for the remainder of the period, only to return after the intermission. The pair eventually settle their differences with a fight at the end of the second period. Wortherspoon got the better of the exchange.

The Rangers increased their lead to 2-1 late in the period. Filip Chytil (goal, assist) netted the go-ahead tally on the power play at 18:27.

Trevor Kuntar sparked the Bruins comeback jumping on a rebound of a Jaxson Nelson drive. The left winger shoveled a backhander past Rangers backup Dylan Garand (12 saves) tying the game.

“He’s a feisty energetic winger that plays with a lot of edge,” said Montgomery. “We like that. He seems to always be around the puck, which hockey players tend to do.”

A 6-foot, 201-pound forward, Kuntar, 23, was drafted by Boston in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Buffalo native appeared in 70 games with the Providence Bruins last season scoring 10 goals and 20 points. He previously played three years of college hockey at Boston College, serving as an assistant captain in his junior season.

Boston outshot the Rangers 10-9 in the first period, while out hitting the Blueshirts by a 22-18 margin. Boston outshot New York 14-4 in the second period, maintaining a 32-29 hits advantage after two. The Bruins ended the game outshooting the Rangers 29-22.

Bruins Lines:

Riley Tufte – Georgii Merkulov – Vinni Lettieri

Cole Koepke – John Farinacci – Fabian Lysell

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Riley Duran

Trevor Kuntar – Jaxon Nelson – Patrick Brown

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Jordan Oesterle

Frederic Brunet – Billy Sweezey

Brandon Bussi

Michael DiPietro

