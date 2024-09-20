Bruins Prospect Brett Harrison Makes Headway at Training Camp

BRIGHTON – Brett Harrison is making some serious headway at Boston Bruins training camp.

Fresh off a stellar showing at the Prospect Challenge, the Providence Bruins sniper continues to play with poise and precision with the parent club. Both intangibles were on full display during the team’s second day of practice at Warrior Arena on Friday.

His heady play has been noticed, and also rewarded. When center Elias Lindholm was scratched from Friday’s workout, Harrison was bumped up the team’s depth chart. He skated with veteran Trent Frederic and Cole Koepke, giving the line an added boost.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable,” said Harrison, entering his third pro camp. “I’ve been working out and training with a lot of the new guys since August, so there’s a lot more familiarity. I feel a lot more comfortable and confident out there.”

A 6-foot-1, 191-pound left winger, Harrison’s stock has been on the rise since competing in the Prospect Challenge last weekend in Buffalo. The forward shined in the three-game showcase netting a team-best three goals and four points. He anchored the top line with center John Farinacci and Riley Duran the first two games. The winger capped the series finale with a flurry, netting a goal and assist against New Jersey, flanking center Evan Vierling and Trevor Kuntar.

“I felt I had a pretty good showing up there in Buffalo,” said Harrison, 21. “I was playing with some good linemates and just trying to take it day-by-day. I wanted to show the work that I’ve put in over the off-season. I’m just trying to build off of that.”

Originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Harrison spent last season with the Providence Bruins. He netted five goals, nine assists and 14 points in 47 games with the Baby Bs. He’s looking to make more of an offensive mark in his second year at the professional level

“One of my best skill sets is my shot,” said Harrison. “I definitely want to get to more shooting areas in the middle of the ice and show off the quick release that I have.”

Fresh off a rigorous offseason training regiment, Harrison arrived in camp in August in fighting shape.

“I’m definitely up a few pounds from last year,” he said. “I think I put a lot of work into my skating. I feel a lot faster. My first three steps are faster coming out of the D-zone and coming in-and-out of battles.”

According to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, Harrison’s development has been impressive.

“He’s vastly improved,” said Montgomery. “I give him credit. He’s done the work and looks really good out there.”

From winning one-on-one battles to the speed which he plays, each facet has shown tremendous growth.

“It’s not so much how he’s skating,” said Montgomery. “He’s getting his spots. He knows where he’s supposed to be. He’s a smart hockey player. He’s doing those things and he’s winning battles. You can tell he’s a lot more confident with the puck.”

With roster spots at a premium, Harrison knows he has his work cut out for him, but with more hard work anything is possible.

“I’m just trying not look too far forward,” said Harrison. “I know there are definitely spots available. I’ve just got to take it day-by-day. Keep battling and keep working hard… And if I get that opportunity, just not to look back.”

