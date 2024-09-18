Bruins Brief: Training Camp Roster Released; Hockey Is Back

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, September 18, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins Release Training Camp Roster:

The Boston Bruins officially begin the 2024-25 season today with the start of training camp. On Tuesday, the Bruins released their full training camp schedule and roster.

Bruins official training camp roster. Team reports tomorrow and hit the ice for the first time on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/aLmWnxNLJm — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 17, 2024

The team will report to Warrior Ice Arena today and skate for the first time on Thursday. Notably still missing from the roster is goalie Jeremy Swayman, who remains unsigned as a restricted free agent as training camp begins.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery are expected to address the media later today.

Crosby’s Contract Impacts Penguins Present And Future:

Sidney Crosby signed a two-year contract extension worth $8.7 million annually, extending the competitive window of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the time being.

But it’s not just the present that Crosby’s new deal impacts. The Penguins will feel its implications for years to come.

Sorokin Still Recovering From Back Surgery:

Ilya Sorokin is coming off a bad year and now faces even more of an uphill climb to start the new season while still recovering from back surgery that he had over the summer.

Where does that leave the New York Islanders?

More From National Hockey Now:

Buffalo: The Buffalo Sabres reached an agreement with forward Peyton Krebs on a new two-year contract.

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings have a goalie competition during training camp, with Alex Lyon, Cam Talbot, and Ville Husso all vying for time in net.

Florida: Florida is a hockey state and will continue to be for years to come after the Florida Panthers extended their lease.

New Jersey: An area of concern last season, there are plenty of questions surrounding the defense corps of the New Jersey Devils.