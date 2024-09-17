Hello there, ladies and gentlemen. Are you ready to rock?

Christopher Hurley checking in. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 17. Here’s a look at some of the top headlines surrounding the Boston Bruins, and from around the National Hockey League.

Vierling Picks Up Pace at Prospect Challenge

Bruins rookie Evan Vierling netted a goal and added two assists, as Boston defeated the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, at the 2024 Prospects Challenge on Monday.

It marked the Bruins lone win of the three-game series. The Black and Gold fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, on Friday. They were also edged by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

A 6-foot, 178-pound forward, Vierling was used in a variety of roles throughout the weekend. The center drew top line duty Monday morning, flanked by Trevor Kuntar and Brett Harrison. The trio proved to be a formidable combination. Vierling scored a second period goal tying the game at 2-2. He also sparked a third period comeback, assisting on goals by Jake Sloan and Harrison to seal the victory.

The goal was Harrison’s third of the series, and team-leading fourth point of the Challenge. Vierling finished second among Bruin rookies with his three-point night. Kuntar, Adam Měchura (two goals), Owen Pederson and Fredric Brunet also had a pair of points over the three games.

The development of some of these prospects will undoubtably give Bruins general manager Don Sweeney some interesting options, as the team opens training camp on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby Signs 2-Year Deal

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby signed a two-year deal Monday. It carries an average annual value of the very same $8.7 million per season that his current deal is paying. Could this set the tone for Brad Marchand’s contract extension in Boston? Speaking of new deals….

Detroit: Raymond Gets Paid by Red Wings

Lucas Raymond will be a Detroit Red Wings player for the next eight seasons. He agreed to an eight-year deal with an AAV of $8.075 million. It’s undoubtedly more than GM Steve Yzerman was originally expecting to be paying to the 22-year-old left-winger. However, in the long run, it may pay dividends.

Check out: Bruins Rookie Rundown for 2024 Prospect Challenge

More From National Hockey Now:

Chicago: Meet Jim Lynch the new beat writer for Chicago Hockey Now… Which reminds me, I still need to do one of those columns in the days ahead. Thanks for the reminder, Jim.

San Jose: Luca Cagnoni can go one of two roads this season, pro hockey or the WHL. According to a source, the San Jose Sharks plan for Cagnoni to turn pro.

Colorado: With injuries hampering three established vets, Colorado’s Logan O’Connor plans to hit the ice with no limitations.

Islanders: Which prospect stood out at the New York Islanders rookie camp? Find out here!

Vegas: Former Golden Knights emergency goalie Dylan Ferguson has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Vancouver Canucks.

Philadelphia: Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr issued a challenge to defenseman Helge Grans, a highly-rated prospect acquired in the Ivan Provorov trade. Earn your spot.

FOLLOW CHRISTOPHER HURLEY ON 𝕏: @HURLEY_BURLY

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK