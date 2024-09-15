Hello there, ladies and gentlemen. Are you ready to rock?

Christopher Hurley checking in. It’s Sunday, Sept. 15. Here’s a look at some of the top headlines surrounding the Boston Bruins, and around the National Hockey League.

Bruins Harrison Heats Up at Prospect Challenge

The Bruins rookies suffered its second loss at the 2024 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

This time the Baby Bs were cut down by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3 in OT.

Despite the setback, several Bruin players continue to draw some positive feedback, including Brett Harrison. The sharp shooting left winger netted his second goal in as many games. He currently leads the squad with three points. Riley Duran also played well at right wing, raising his profile as a possible candidate for the second line RW job with the varsity.

The team also showed plenty of spirit engaging in three fights, with 17-year-old Charlie Hilton earning a big decision.

Bruins Rookie Rundown for 2024 Prospect Challenge

Bruins fans could be getting a glimpse of the future this weekend, with 25 rookies competing in the 2024 Prospects Challenge.

So, who are all these guys? I provide a quick rundown on each player.

Pittsburgh: While everyone has turned the page on ponderances, wondering or being concerned about Sidney Crosby’s contract, the exchange between Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman and Crosby this week at the NHL media tour in Las Vegas was telling.

San Jose: The Macklin Celebrini era is off and running in Cali, with the early Calder Trophy favorite taking it to another level in his Rookie Faceoff debut.

Florida: Hunter St. Martin is giving Panther fans an eyeful participating at this weekend’s Rookie Showcase.

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens closed out rookie camp with a 4-3 loss to the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday afternoon. But there were still plenty of Canadiens highlights to go around. Marc Dumont has it all covered here.

Detroit: The Red Wings likely anticipated that it wouldn’t take long for Michael Brandsegg-Nygard to establish his presence in their two-game NHL Prospect Series against the Dallas Stars. But they probably didn’t foresee it taking only three seconds.

Philadelphia: As Flyers training camp rapidly approaches, the expected absence of top goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov remains the elephant in the room.

Washington: Day 2 of Washington Capitals rookie camp included two familiar faces within the organization between the pipes. Olie Kolzig and Braden Holtby helped run goalie drills for the three rookie camp attendees. There could not be two better netminders helping out these goalies.

