Christopher Hurley checking in. It’s Saturday, Sept. 14. Here’s a look at some of the top headlines surrounding the Boston Bruins, and from around the National Hockey League.

Bruin rookies open Prospect Challenge in Buffalo

The Bruins kicked off the 2024 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, New York on Friday. The baby Bs suffered a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at LECOM Harbor Center. The Bruins built a 3-1 lead in the first period. Things looked promising. However, the Penguins prospects visibly increased their engagement and tilted the ice through most of the second period, scoring four unanswered goals.

They’ll look to bounce back against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, before taking on the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Sept. 16.

Bruin prospect Hilton ready to take challenge

Before shuffling off to Buffalo, I caught up with the youngest Bruin in camp, Charlie Hilton. The 6-foot-5, 204-pound forward, who turns 18 on Sunday, adds plenty of size to the Bruins lineup. The Oshawa native is expected to have his own personal cheering section in Buffalo, with friends and family making the three-hour trek to see him play.

Johnston Named New Radio Voice of Boston Bruins

Over in the broadcast booth, Ryan Johnston will be taking his next shift for 98.5 the Sports Hub.

Beasley Media Group named Johnston the new play-by-play man for the Boston Bruins radio broadcasts. He replaces Judd Sirott, who recently left the radio seat to move over to TV.

A sports radio veteran, Johnston has been with The Sports Hub since 2009. He’s been the play-by-play fill-in on 98.5 and The Boston Bruins Radio Network since 2010. He was the main host of the station’s Saturday morning “Sports Hub Hockey Show.” since 2012. For the past three years he’s been a regular fill-in for the “Toucher & Hardy” morning program.

Pittsburgh: Feisty Penguins prospects strut stuff

Dan Kingerski gives us his thoughts on the Penguins prospects following Fridays come-from-behind win over Boston.

Buffalo: Sabre prospect superlatives challenge

Jason Moser breaks out his book of superlative to breakdown each of Buffalo’s prospects taking the Challenge.

Montreal: Now that Montreal Canadiens prospects have finally hit the ice, Marc Dumont takes a closer look at the forward lines and pairings put together by Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent.

Florida: With no first round draft picks to speak of since 2021 due to trades, Panthers general manager Bill Zito has taken a different road to find talent.

Colorado: Word out of the Rockies is that Artturi Lehkonen will not be a full participant for the Colorado Avalanche when training camp opens in less than a week.

Washington: Day One of Washington Capitals rookie camp is in the books. Four 2024 NHL Draft Class players are among those participating in the club’s rookie camp. They include Terik Parascak, Leon Muggli, Ilya Protas and Eriks Mateiko. Two of the four stood out on the first day.

Philadelphia: Wayne Simmonds has been hired as a community relations ambassador and hockey operations consultant. The former Flyer spent eight seasons in Philadelphia.

