Ryan Johnston will be taking his next shift in the 98.5 Sports Hub’s radio announcers booth.

Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub has named Johnston the new play-by-play man for the Boston Bruins broadcasts. Johnston replaces Judd Sirott, who recently left the radio seat to move over to TV.

A sports radio veteran, Johnston has been with The Sports Hub since 2009. He’s been the play-by-play fill-in on 98.5 and The Boston Bruins Radio Network since 2010. He was the main host of the station’s Saturday morning “Sports Hub Hockey Show.” since 2012. For the past three years he’s been a regular fill-in for the “Toucher & Hardy” morning program.

“This is truly my dream job, and I could not be more excited for this opportunity,” said Johnston. “I’m thankful to the management team at 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Bruins organization for putting their faith in me. I’m fortunate to work alongside Bob Beers, who is one of the best analysts in the NHL. Really looking forward to the season and providing listeners with the quality broadcast they’ve come to expect.”

“I’ve worked with some great play-by-play voices the past 27 years on the game broadcasts,” said Beers. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter with Ryan calling the games on the Sports Hub and the Bruins Radio Network.”

A graduate of Syracuse University, Johnston has spent much of his career in sports broadcasting. He called Boston College hockey on the Sports Hub for two seasons. He’s handled play-by-play duties for the Beanpot Tournament, Hockey East semifinal and championship games that were carried on the station. In addition, he spent nine seasons as the voice for The Lowell Lock Monsters and Lowell Devils AHL franchises.

“Ryan and Bob will make a great pairing,” said program director Rick Radzik. “Our listeners and hockey fans in the region are obviously very familiar with them. They’ve spent time together over the years calling some Bruins games, the Beanpot tournament, as well as co-hosting our Saturday Hockey Show. I can’t wait for them to get started.”

“We are excited to welcome Ryan as the new radio voice of the Bruins,” said Cam Neely, President of the Boston Bruins. “Ryan comes into this role with a deep familiarity and knowledge of the Boston Bruins team, fans and organization, and we are confident he will bring a fresh perspective on-air.”

Since 2012 Johnston has done freelance college hockey play-by-play. They included games for UMass Lowell, Merrimack College and The University of New Hampshire on NESN, ESPN+ and Fox Sports. He also earned the Massachusetts /Rhode Island Associated Press Award for Best Play-By-Play.

