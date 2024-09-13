It wasn’t the kind of start that the Bruins prospects were looking for.

The Boston Bruins kicked off its 2024 Prospect Challenge with a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday at LECOM Harbor Center in Buffalo.

According to our own Dan Kingerski, the Bruins built a 3-1 lead in the first period. However, the Penguins prospects visibly increased their engagement and tilted the ice through most of the second stanza. They scored four unanswered goals, including three in the middle period, to complete the comeback.

The Bruins grabbed the early momentum. Rookie invitee Markus Vidicek scored the go-ahead tally on the power play, off feed from defenseman Drew Bavaro at 7:36 of the first period. And when Harbard alum John Farinacci cashed in off a pass from Brett Harrison, Boston held the 2-0 advantage with 10:13 remaining. Farinacci was the Providence Bruins top leading scorer last season.

Harrison maintained his heady play. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound forward scored an unassisted even-strength goal with 6:35 left in the stanza, building a 3-1 lead.

The Pens showed plenty of pushback scoring three times in the second stanza, before sealing the victory with an insurance marker in the third.

Pittsburgh outshot Boston all three periods, 14-12, 14-5 and 9-3. Goalie Ryan Bishcel made 31 saves in the loss.

The Bruins look to bounce back against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, before taking on the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Sept. 16.

