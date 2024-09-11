BRIGHTON-There’s no denying Riley Duran’s desire.

The Woburn native and former Providence College Friar is brimming with determination as he enters Boston Bruins Rookie Camp.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward is among 25 prospects shuffling off to Buffalo this weekend to compete in the 2024 Prospects Challenge, Sept. 13-16 at LECOM HarborCenter. The Bruins will play three games in four days. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Penguins (Sept. 13), Columbus Blue Jackets (Sept. 14) and New Jersey Devils (Sept. 16).

The challenge will be a terrific opening test for Duran and company, as they look to make a dent in the Bruins starting lineup.

“I’m ready to go,” said Duran, 22. “I’m ready to play some games. It’s been a long summer. I’m ready to play some hockey.”

The young winger was like a kid in a candy store on Wednesday, taking in all his new surroundings while working out at the team’s plush practice facility at Warrior Arena.

“Being here, being around all these pros is so big,” said Duran. “Just to see (Brad Marchand) every day. To see how hard he’s working to get back. It’s just awesome to be here.”

The forward got a small taste of what the pro game looks like last year, participating in the Bruins Development Camp. Since that time, he’s taken the necessary steps at sharpening his skills to become a fulltime NHLer.

“I feel a little bit stronger and faster,” said Duran. “I’m just trying to get better through that point. I think I did. I’m just ready for camp to get going and excited for this weekend.”

A homegrown product, Duran was drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2020 Entry Draft. The former Lawrence Academy sniper netted nine goals and 16 points in 35 games for the Friars last season. He capped his collegiate career scoring 27 goals and 55 points in 102 games.

Opting to forego his senior year, Duran signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on March 24. He reported to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Providence on an amateur tryout agreement. Duran made his AHL debut, March 26 at Hershey. He played 11 games picking up two goals and two assists, including a three-point night against Utica, April 12.

Over the summer, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney pointed at Duran as one of the rookies he was most looking forward to seeing at camp. That endorsement has only added fuel to his competitive fire.

“Sweeney said today ‘If you work hard enough, we’ll make room for you,’” said Duran. “But you just have to play hard and play your own game.”

If recent history is any indication, Duran has a legitimate chance in front of him at the NHL level. He needs to look no further than forwards Matt Poitras, John Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei. All three managed to make the jump from Providence to Causeway Street last season.

“It’s really cool to see that,” said Duran. “Everyone has a different story, but it’s cool being with those guys, seeing that, and seeing how hard they work.”

According to Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel, this rookie group appears determined to make a strong first impression.

“We wanted guys to get their feet wet,” said Mougenel. “I think the mindset changed a little bit. You have a real good rookie camp it translates into jobs. It says something about the youth movement and how they’ve pushed. For guys to come into camp and see that it is tangible there. It’s right in front of them. I think it sends a real good message that there’s opportunities for these guys.”

Despite elevated expectations, Duran is hoping to keep his emotions in check.

“I just want to mature as a player,” said Duran. “Going from a 30-game college season to 70-80 games is a difficult transition, but I feel I can face it head on… I just want to work hard and bring that compete level every day.”

