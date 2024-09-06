Three Potential Names For PWHL Boston

Don’t look now, but it appears the PWHL will finally resort to name calling early next week.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League will reveal the nicknames of all six of its teams on Monday.

Each club posted cryptic messages on social media this week, strongly hinting that something major is in the works.

All six are dated ’09.09.24,’ further fueling the speculation.

Something is coming 09.09.2024. pic.twitter.com/qNcdbVRl9C — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) September 5, 2024

All six PWHL clubs originally trademarked team nicknames last winter. The league elected not to use any during its inaugural season run. The nicknames were revealed to be the Boston Wicked, Montreal Echo, New York Sound, Minnesota Superior, Ottawa Alert and Toronto Torch.

Last season, PWHL Boston forward Lexie Adzija also sprinkled some Wicked fuel to the fire, after signing a one-year contract extension with the club.

“Another year in the best sports city. Who could say no to that?” said Adzija on social media. “So blessed. Can’t wait to be back and to build off the ‘Wicked’ year we had this year. Let’s go Boston baby!!!”

The nickname has gotten a mixed reaction from fans, but from a marketing standpoint I think Wicked works. It’s original. Its deep New England roots have morphed into cockney slang, especially when spoken in a thick Bostonian accent. I also think it plays well within the team’s green color scheme. It’s very reminiscent to the branding of the Broadway show of the same name, which also doesn’t hurt.

That said, one can’t help but wonder what other names could work.

Seems like everyone is offering their own ideas online for names.

Here are my top three suggestions:

The Boston Bellas:

The name Bella works on several fronts. It’s Italian for beautiful. It’s also direct, concise and to the point.

Lastly, and in full disclosure, it’s also the name of my She-Poo, Bella Hurley.

Now granted, some might take exception to the idea of being named after someone’s puppy, let alone a sportswriter that regularly covers the team. But I dare team captain Hilary Knight to look Bella in the face and tell her that. My mom even suggested that Bella could become the team’s official mascot. What’s not to like there?

I ran the idea past Bella this morning. She wagged her tail at me. So, she’d definitely be on board with this.

Could a Bella Bobblehead Night be too far away?

The Boston Barracuda:

With all due respect to my puppy, the Boston Barracuda sounds more in step with this arena.

A large predatory, ray-finned fish, the Barracuda is known for its fearsome appearance and ferocious behavior, key attributes to any hockey team.

The Boston Barracuda also carries a certain cadence to it.

A quick web search revealed that the Barracuda are also the name of the San Jose Sharks minor league affiliate. The team was originally the Worcester Sharks, before relocating to the Golden State. So bringing the Barracuda name to Boston would be a cool tip of the cap.

The Barracuda would also carry its own theme song with it. One can’t help but picture the team taking the ice for warm-ups with Heart’s signature guitar-gallop riff playing loudly over the PA. I’m sure even Ann and Nancy Wilson would approve.

The Boston Massacre:

Pardon me while I attempt to steal this nickname off the Boston Derby Dames. They were a diehard roller derby club that I once profiled in a feature for North Shore Sunday back in 2009.

The name is historic, memorable and packs an impactful punch. It also sends an ominous message to opposing teams that they’ll be in for a long night once they enter Tsongas Center.

I originally thought of just flat out stealing this nickname outright. Now that I think of it, the last thing I want to do is tick off a Derby Dame. All I need is to have an angry “Harlot Fevah,” “Maura Buse” and “Ivana Shankab*tch,” waiting for me out in out in the parking lot.

Maybe I’ll just stick with the Boston Bellas suggestion, instead.

FOLLOW CHRISTOPHER HURLEY ON 𝕏: @HURLEY_BURLY

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK