Bruins Brief: Korpisalo’s Fresh Start; Former Boston Draft Pick Signs PTO With Devils

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, September 6, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the NHL today.

Korpisalo Embracing Fresh Start:

As he joins the Boston Bruins, there’s much uncertainty surrounding goalie Joonas Korpisalo after a tough season with the Ottawa Senators last year.

But even after only a few days in Boston, Korpisalo is already embracing his new environment, and the Bruins are doing the same with him.

Zboril Signs PTO With Devils:

Jakub Zboril’s legacy in Boston will always be one of three consecutive first-round draft picks by the Bruins in 2015 that never panned out. As he joins the New Jersey Devils on a professional tryout contract, the defenseman will try to write a new narrative for himself.

Zboril, 27, appeared in just 76 games over four seasons in Boston before the Bruins placed him on waivers last season.

Marc Staal Retires:

Following a 17-tear career in the NHL, defenseman Marc Staal announced his retirement from the league on Thursday.

After 1,136 NHL games, Marc Staal has decided to hang up the skates. ⛸️ Congratulations on your retirement! pic.twitter.com/kJ3p1R4V2V — NHL (@NHL) September 5, 2024

Selected 12th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Staal played 13 years for the club and will now join the organization as a player development assistant.

Staal played in 1,136 games in his career, scoring 234 points with 53 goals while spending time with the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Philadelphia Flyers.

U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2024:

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announced its induction class of 2024, and it’s headlined by two former Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matt Cullen and Kevin Stevens, along with Brianna Decker, Frederic McGlaughlin, and members of the 2002 Paralympic USA men’s sled hockey team, will forever be enshrined as some of the best Americans to ever grace the ice.

Welcome to the #USHHOF! 🇺🇸 Congratulations to the class of 2024! — USA Hockey (@usahockey) September 5, 2024

Ducks No. 3 Pick To Miss 6-8 Weeks:

The world and even Beckett Sennecke himself were surprised when the Anaheim Ducks made him the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft this past June.

Now, the forward prospect will have to wait a little bit to begin his professional hockey career, as he will miss the first six to eight weeks of the season with a fractured foot.

INJURY UPDATES: Right wing Beckett Sennecke suffered a foot fracture during offseason training and is expected to be out approximately 6-8 weeks. Goaltender Tomas Suchanek had successful surgery to repair a ruptured ACL and is expected to be out approximately 6-8 months. pic.twitter.com/41uDN8lcZl — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 6, 2024

Sennecke, 18, is expected to spend the 2024-25 season playing for the Oshawa Generals of the OHL.

