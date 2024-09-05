Bruins Brief: Marchand-Coyle Connection; Tears On The Ice And In The Streets

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Thursday, September 5, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins Marchand-Coyle Connection:

Brad Marchand’s connection with Patrice Bergeron was a dynamic one in Boston for more than a decade.

Now, the Bruins captain believes he’s forming a similar connection with Charlie Coyle after playing on the same line for much of last season.

“We came a long way last year and built some chemistry,” said Marchand. “That’s something we can continue to work on. The longer you get to play with someone, the more success you’re going to have. To continue to grow together and build something special.”

Who will be the third member of Marchand and Coyle’s line?

That’s a question the Bruins will have answer as they open training camp later this month.

Calgary and Columbus Hold Vigils For Gaudreaus:

Six days following the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets both held candlelight vigils honoring the brothers on Wednesday.

Forever in our hearts 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/jGe6W1KnlR — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 5, 2024

“As a team, we’re going to get through this,” said Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner. “We’re going to grieve, cry, be vulnerable, and support each other every step of the way, but we will persevere, because I know that’s what John would want.

“We’re not only going to remember John and Matthew during these difficult days or during this season alone. Their memories will stay with us forever.”

For Johnny and Matthew. Calgary will always remember ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEwcmzD8YG — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 5, 2024

“[Johnny] carried this big hockey town on his small frame, and we always moved to the edge of our seats as he raced up the wing in anticipation of yet another goal or another brilliant setup,” said Flames legend Lanny McDonald. “A hero to so many young kids across Calgary. They saw themselves in him, his passion, his dedication. He was proof. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”

Torey Krug Moved To Tears For Missing Season:

There were more tears in St.Louis on Wednesday as former defenseman Torey Krug addressed the fact he’ll be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming season for the Blues due to ankle surgery.

Torey Krug was moved to tears discussing what he’ll miss while he’s out this season. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/0XmL2VgpF2 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 4, 2024

Krug disclosed he first suffered the injury six years ago while playing with the Bruins. He signed in St.Louis as a free agent in 2020 and has yet to play a full season for the club.

Krug, 33, 39 points with four goals in 77 games for the Blues last year.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit The Bruins aren’t the only team having difficulty trying to sign their top restricted free agent. According to his agent, Lucas Raymond isn’t close to re-signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal: As he joins the Montreal Canadiens, Patrik Laine reflects on his mental health journey and the patience it required.

New Jersey: How healthy is Dougie Hamilton? What’s the latest on Dawson Mercer’s contract? James Nichols answers the most pertinent questions on the New Jersey Devils. (+)

Pittsburgh: Each of the 82 games in the NHL season matters, but the first handful will matter most this year for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose: Joe Thornton was the first overall pick by the Bruins in 1997, and now he’s mentoring the top pick in this year’s draft by the San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini.