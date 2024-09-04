BOSTON – As they opened Tuesday’s captain’s practice, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle appeared to pick up right where they left off.

The dynamic duo were together for much of the hour-long skate at Warrior Arena. They hope to build on last season’s success, while maintaining an even stronger connection moving forward.

“We came a long way last year, and built some chemistry,” said Marchand. “That’s something we can continue to work on. The longer you get to play with someone, the more success you’re going to have. To continue to grow together and build something special.”

Typecast as a checking line center for much of his 12-year NHL career, Coyle was able to spread his wings offensively last season. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound center admirably filled a void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The center netted a career-high 25 goals and 60 points in 2023-24. The 31-year-old also developed his niche for special teams play, netting a career-best seven power play goals.

Marchand matched his teammate stride-for-stride. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound left winger was electric last season scoring 29 goals, 38 assists and 67 points in all 82 regular season games. The NHL all-star took full advantage of Coyle’s heady play especially, assisting on 14 of the wingers goals last season. The tenacious winger was also quick to return the favor, setting Coyle up with nine helpers.

“It was awesome,” said Marchand, 36. “(Charlie) was ready for it. I think he’s been chomping at the bit the last few years. I’m sure it’s been tough on him sitting back there waiting to get his opportunity. He’s extremely committed to improving and getting better every day. “

The pair continued to play well in the postseason. Marchand mustered three goals and 10 points, while Coyle collected a goal and five assists, showing that they both had plenty left in the tank.

“(Charlie) was an absolute animal last year,” said Marchand. “He was incredible. I loved playing with him and seeing the minutes he ate up. His confidence grew throughout the season. It was great to see. I’m sure he’s going to take another big step this year, getting more familiar with his role. He has high expectations for himself. You love to see guys like that have success.”

As they enter the new season changes are imminent. All-Star right winger David Pastrnak appears destined to line up with newly acquired center Elias Lindholm. And with Jake DeBrusk headed to Vancouver ala free agency, the team is looking for a serviceable second line right winger to fill the void.

The good news is they have plenty of options. Returning veteran Morgan Geekie appears up for the challenge. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound forward posted career-best numbers last season with 17 goals, 22 assists and 39 points in 76 games. He nearly matched DeBrusk’s regular season totals of 19 goals, 21 assists and 40 points. That should conceivably earn him first crack at the role.

But he’ll undoubtedly get plenty of competition from the new kid on the block Fabian Lysell. The Bruins first round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Lysell spent the past two seasons honing his craft with the Providence Bruins. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Swede potted 15 goals and 50 points last season. He’s hoping to stick with the parent club this time around.

And then there’s Justin Brazeau. The big rangy 6-foot-5, 220-pound winger came out of nowhere to make an immediate impact last February. He scored five goals and seven points in 19 games with limited ice time. Those totals would have put him on pace for a 20+ goal season over an 82 game schedule. His imposing size and net-front presence also makes him an intriguing option

Tyler Johnson remains a dark horse candidate. The two-time Stanley Cup winner arrives in town on a PTO agreement. Primarily a left wing/center, the right-handed shooting veteran also can play right wing, making him another interesting candidate.

While all four possess plenty of intangibles, the key will be for the coaching staff to find someone who can play an effective two-way game.

“They want to see you make plays, but be responsible on both sides of the puck,” said Marchand. “Just because you’re a skill guy doesn’t mean you’re going to earn that spot. You can dangle by three guys, but you ‘ve got to be defensively responsible. Especially with Chuck. We tend to play both sides of the puck, against a lot of the team’s top lines. It’s as much being strong defensively as offensive, understanding game management.”

An unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, Marchand is also keeping mum on any contract extension discussions between him and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

“I won’t ever talk about contract stuff to the media,” said Marchand, noting a report from a national publication “I don’t know where he was getting this information, but it wasn’t from our side. We’re not going to talk about it. So wherever goes on stays between ‘Sweens’ and our group. I think there is enough respect from both sides that we’ll deal with it.”

