Bruins Brief: World Mourns The Gaudreaus; Johnson Signs PTO

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, September 2, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the NHL today.

World Mourns Gaudreau Brothers:

Before going any further, we must first acknowledge the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

News of their deaths shook the entire world on Friday morning, and displays of public mourning continued throughout the weekend.

For Johnny and Matthew. Forever in the hearts of the 5th Line. #CBJ 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/GbE8A4a5jb — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 31, 2024

For Johnny. Thank you, C of Red. pic.twitter.com/2JKACcbKBR — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

If one thing has become evident about the Gaudreau brothers, it’s how beloved they were within the hockey community. From their days playing at Boston College and throughout Johnny’s career in the NHL, there was no player or coach they didn’t impact.

No words can express our sadness right now. Johnny and Matty were first-class members of the BC community and left indelible legacies on our program. We will remember the smiles and joy that they brought to everyone in their lives. We are heartbroken for the Gaudreau family. https://t.co/fzX0fqd5Zr — Greg Brown (@CoachBrownBC) August 30, 2024

Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024

In the wake of their passing, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Matthew’s widow, Madeline, who is expecting her first child later this year. You can donate by clicking this link.

Tyler Johnson Signs PTO With Bruins:

The Bruins did a bit of one-stop shopping, signing two-time Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson to a professional tryout contract on Saturday.

The forward potentially fills a need the Bruins have for speed, goal-scoring, and playoff experience if he’s able to claim a spot on the roster during training camp.

Johnson, 34, had 31 points with 17 goals in 67 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

Seth Jarvis Inks Unique Deal In Carolina:

Another restricted free agent is off the market as forward Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes agreed to an eight-year, $63.2 million contract on Saturday.

However, Jarvis will be waiting to collect the total sum of the deal, as he agreed to defer part of his salary throughout the length of the contract.

It’s the first agreement of its kind in the NHL and could set a new precedent in future negotiations across the league.

Bortuzzo Heading To Utah:

Veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo has agreed to a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Utah Hockey Club.

✍️𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗 ✍️ We have signed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a one-year, two-way contract. #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/Q7cGAtqStq — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) August 31, 2024

Bruins fans may not so fondly remember Bortuzzo from his days as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

Last year, Bortuzzo split time playing for both St. Louis and the New York Islanders.

