Breaking: Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to PTO

With a need for goal-scoring, speed, a right-handed shot, and some added playoff experience, the Boston Bruins did a bit of one-stop shopping on Saturday, signing forward Tyler Johnson to a professional tryout contract, per a team announcement.

Johnson, 34, has spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. Last year, he had 31 points with 17 goals in 67 games for Chicago.

A 12-year NHL veteran, Johnson first broke into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2011 with the Tampa Bay Lightning and eventually won two Stanley Cups with the franchise in 2020 and 2021.

In 738 career games, Johnson has totaled 431 career points with 193 career goals. The Spokane, WA native also comes with a lengthy playoff resume, having scored 65 points and 32 goals in 116 career postseason games.

Standing at five-foot-eight and 185 pounds, Johnson goes against the pattern the Bruins followed with many of their additions this offseason. After prioritizing size and physicality earlier this summer, the addition of Johnson brings a taste of skill and quickness to the lineup.

However, Johnson’s spot on the Bruins’ roster is not guaranteed while on a PTO. Instead, he will have to compete with some of the team’s up-and-coming prospects for one during training camp.

Capable of playing both center and wing, there are a few ways that Johnson could potentially fit into Boston’s lineup.

The Bruins currently have a vacancy on the right side of their middle six, which top prospect Fabian Lysell, as well as other new offseason arrivals Max Jones and Riley Tufte, will be vying for.

Johnson could also make the opening night roster as the pivot on the third line, if he can beat out Matthew Poitras, who is coming off an injury-shortened season last year.

Bruins training camp officially opens on Sep. 18, with the team’s rookie camp taking place the week before, starting on Sep. 11.