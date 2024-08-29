Bruins Brief: Raycroft Sees Past and Future; What Rumors To Believe

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Thursday, August 29, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Raycroft Saw Bruins’ Past, Excited For Their Future:

The Boston Bruins have lived through many different eras. When you take a step back, it’s quite impressive to see where the organization stands now compared to 20 years ago.

Former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft was there back then.

He’s still here now and is excited for the future of Boston Bruins hockey.

RFA Rumors:

Just as Bruins fans have with Jeremy Swayman, those who follow the Detroit Red Wings are hearing all sorts of rumors pertaining to the team’s own restricted free agents.

With so much uncertainty, it’s understandable to be confused and not know what’s fact or fiction.

Here’s what to believe about Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond.

Flyers Final Chances:

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the midst of what they say is a rebuild. However, they haven’t undergone a lot of roster turnover in the last few years.

If the team is going to get where it wants to be, there are a few Flyers players who have to show they’re worth hanging onto.

More From National Hockey Now:

New Jersey: In an exclusive interview with NJHN’s James Nichols, New Jersey Devils prospect Ethan Edwards is ready for big things this season with the Michigan Wolverines. (+)

New York: It’s anyone’s guess what Lou Lamoriello’s next move will be. Could Nick Robertson be on the radar of the New York Islanders?

Pittsburgh: Rutger McGroarty didn’t hold back during his introductory press conference with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks had an awful season last year. For one former Sharks player, that’s putting it too kindly.