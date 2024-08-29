Bruins To Feature In 14 Nationally Televised NHL Games This Season

One of the NHL’s premiere teams, the Boston Bruins always make for a marquee matchup, and as a result, they once again are heavily featured in nationally televised games throughout the upcoming season.

As announced by the league on Thursday, The Bruins will play in 14 games broadcasted exclusively on TNT, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN +, tied for the third-most of any team.

Boston’s first appearance on the national stage comes on Oct. 8 as part of the NHL’s Opening Night triple-header on ABC as they visit the Florida Panthers to drop the puck on the new season. Soon after, the Bruins’ game against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 16 will air on TNT.

Many of the Bruins’ nationally broadcasted games will be Saturday afternoon matinees, including six after the new year in matchups in games against the Panthers (Jan. 11), New York Rangers (Feb. 1), Vegas Golden Knights (Feb. 8), Pittsburgh Penguins (March 1), Tampa Bay Lightning (March 8), and Detroit Red Wings (March 29.)

As for all of Boston’s other games, they will air locally on NESN in what will be the first year with Judd Sirott serving as the play-by-play announcer.

The release of the league’s national TV schedule also came with several updated start times for some of Boston’s games.

When the Bruins visit the Nashville Predators on Oct. 22., puck drop will be at 8:45 p.m. EST on NESN. The Black Friday game against Pittsburgh will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST on TNT, and their date with the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 22 is now set for 7 p.m. EST on NESN.

Full List of Nationally Televised Bruins Games:

Tuesday, October 8: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

Wednesday, October 16: Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, November 29: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, December 3: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Wednesday, December 4: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, January 11: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Saturday, February 1: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Wednesday, February 5: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, February 8: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Saturday, March 1: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Sunday, March 2: Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

*National broadcast will not be available in the local market

Saturday, March 8: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)