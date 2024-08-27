Bruins Brief: Raycroft Answers Burning Goalie Questions; New Look Senators

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, August 27, and here are the top stories, news, items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Raycroft Answers Burning Bruins Goalie Questions:

Death, taxes, and the Boston Bruins having good goaltending.

Over the last two decades, the Bruins have enjoyed a luxury that most teams can barely muster on a year-to-year basis, with consistently reliable play from whoever it is starting between the pipes.

This year, though, comes with a touch of uncertainty.

With Jeremey Swayman still unsigned, Linus Ullmark no longer on the team, and Joonas Korpisalo serving as his replacement, the Bruins have some burning questions in net.

Former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft offered his answers.

Ullmark Not The Only New Face In Ottawa:

Speaking of Ullmark, after a storied, three-year run in Boston, he’s now a new face with the Ottawa Senators this season and isn’t the only one, either.

With Ullmark in net as well as several other additions both up front and on the back end, it’s been an offseason full of change in Ottawa.

The most significant one, though, is behind the bench as Travis Green takes over as the new coach of the Senators. (+)

Keller Pops For PWHL Boston:

PWHL Boston had an inaugural season to remember last year, making it all the way to the first-ever Walter Cup Finals.

That historic run wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of defender Megan Keller.

As it gets set for year two, PWHL Boston will need Keller to pop once again.

More From National Hockey Now:

Colorado: Injuries are never something a team wants to deal with, especially when it comes to one of its top prospects. What an unfortunate circumstance for the Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal: While on the topic of prospects, read up on where the farm system of the Montreal Canadiens currently stands.

Philadelphia: The Bruins may have their own goalie questions, but at least they’re not the Philadelphia Flyers, who are still considering their options in net.

Washington: While much of Jaromir Jagr’s early days were spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins, some of his best seasons came as a member of the Washington Capitals.