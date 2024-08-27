When Patrice Bergeron‘s No. 37 is raised to the TD Garden rafters, he’ll take a piece of Dave Pasin with him.

Boston’s first round draft pick in the 1984 NHL Entry Draft, Pasin was the first Bruin to wear 37 during the 1985-86 season. The former Prince Albert Raider was one of 13 that wore the number, long before Bergy made those digits fashionable from 2003-04 to 2022-23.

And although he only had it for a season, it’s something no one can ever take away from him.

“It’s an honor to be the first recognized Bruin to wear 37,” said Pasin, who didn’t realize he was the team’s first 37 until this interview. “And then to have a legend of the game wear it. It’s a real honor for me to share that number with a guy of that caliber.”

Bergeron retired after an illustrious 20-year pro career with the Boston Bruins in 2023. Drafted in the second round (45th overall) in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, the Quebec native played 1,294 regular season games, scoring 427 goals and 1,040 points, both third best in franchise history. He led the Bruins to three Stanley Cup Finals, winning it all in 2011. He capped his career netting 27 goals and 31 assists, guiding the Bruins to the best record and most points in NHL history in 2022-23.

“He’s a special player,” said Pasin, 58. “He’s Ray Bourque-esque. Talk about an all-around hockey player. I always give my California friends crap who love basketball and baseball, when those guys aren’t playing because of blisters. Here’s a hockey player in a contact sport playing (in the 2013 Cup Final) with broken ribs. What does that tell you about the character of your captain?”

Cannon with a built-in radar

A native of Edmonton, Pasin was a Western Hockey League sniper in the early ‘80s. He netted 108 goals and 204 points in his first two seasons with Prince Albert. Bruins scouts drafted him with the 19th overall pick in 1984. According to the team’s 1984-85 yearbook, Pasin was “a pure scorer, clever in front of the net, with a booming accurate shot from the blueline in.”

“He has a cannon with a built-in radar,” said Bruins general manager Harry Sinden, noting that only Mario Lemieux (No. 1 overall) had better stats among the 21 players selected in the first round.

“I could always shoot the puck,” said Pasin. “It was just (a question of) moving around the ice fast enough.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right winger capped his junior career scoring 64 goals and 116 points, before joining the Bruins in 1985. Initially thought ro be a healthy scratch for the home opener, the rookie was thrust into the starting lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Oct. 10, 1985.

“Tom Fergus wasn’t happy,” said Pasin. “He did an interview at the morning skate saying he didn’t want to play for the Bruins anymore. He wanted to be traded. I showed up to the rink that night like a good rookie. I found out I was playing and that 37 was going to be my number.”

Pasin likened the digits to something a third-string goaltender would wear but took it in stride in his NHL debut.

“Back then nobody really had many jerseys in the 30s at all,” said Pasin, who previously wore 12 with Prince Albert. “It wasn’t really my choice, but I grew to like it. It’s cool to now look at the great man that immortalized it.”

Getting in game shape

Pasin’s rookie year in Boston was a whirlwind. The teenager got a crash course in NHL101.

“When you play junior hockey there are guys who are really fast, but usually on the smaller side,” said Pasin. “Then you have the big strong guys. Not often did you see a mix of the two. Then you get to the pros and all these big guys are actually fast too. You had to be ready every game and every practice in my case. I was a kid just trying to get into the lineup. It was hard work. Two-thirds of the way through the season being absolutely exhausted, it was so much effort.”

He spent his rookie year rooming with teammate Kraig Nienhuis at the Granada Highlands in Malden. They became friends with neighbors such as Red Sox pitcher Al Nipper. The two Bruins were also regulars at Eddy’s Diner across the street. On the ice, Pasin constantly worked on his foot speed to accompany his potent shot. Luckily, he had several teammates around to take him under their wings.

“It was crazy getting to play with and against your idols,” said Pasin. “I’m lucky. We had some great guys that didn’t make you feel like a total newbie.”

Bruins co-captains Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton were a calming influence, along with center Ken Linseman. Mike Milbury also lent a hand in his temporary capacity as assistant coach. Having to work hard to improve his own skating throughout his own career, the veteran blueliner put the rookie through the paces before each practice.

“Mike pushed hard, but was always out there early with me,” said Pasin. “One day it might be shooting pucks. Other days it’s working on accelerating from a dead stops. Just fundamentals. He was an old school guy. He liked to do stuff in the old school way.”

The hard work paid off, as Pasin scored his first career NHL goal off Darren Elliot, Halloween night in a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The team’s biggest challenge was dealing with the injury bug. Charlie Simmer was on pace for a 60 goal season before getting high sticked nearly losing an eye, Jan. 4. The grisly injury set an ominous tone, which haunted the squad the rest of the season.

“That was a big wake up call,” said Pasin. “I think Bourque put on a visor right after that, and then wore it for good. I wore one for a little while, but just couldn’t see the puck in my feet. So I ended up taking it off for the rest of the season.”

Pasin scored 18 goals and 37 points in 71 games for the Bruins to close his rookie year. Assigned to AHL Moncton the following season, Pasin clashed with coach Terry Crisp for much of the 1986-87 season. The following year, Pasin saw a golden opportunity to rejoin the Bruins with Mike Milbury now coaching the Maine Mariners. But the dream quickly ended after taking a slapshot to the face while practicing at the Cumberland Country Civic Center. The blow sidelined him for the next four months.

“I am legally blind in that eye now and have had five surgeries on it,” said Pasin.

California dreaming

Looking for a fresh start, Boston eventually traded Pasin to the Los Angeles Kings the following year, in exchange for Paul Guay, Nov. 3, 1989.

“It was time,” said Pasin. “They were tired of me, and I was frustrated that I was going nowhere. It was time to move on.”

Pasin played five games for the Kings in 1988-89, before finishing out his pro career in Europe.

Now residing in Palo Alto, California with his family, the former Bruins rookie with a cannon of a shot is enjoying life after hockey.

This past year, Pasin receive a special gift box from the Boston Bruins commemorating the centennial. It featured a team logo and the story of the franchise on the outside, with a personalized photo of the player complete with a custom engraved gold coin inside.

“I got chills when I first opened it,”‘ said Pasin, floored by the gesture. ,”I was so proud. I have it right in my living room for everybody to see.”

Nearly four decades later, Pasin still bleeds black and gold, and is grateful to be part of the team’s 100-year history.

“It feels amazing,” said Pasin. “The names that have gone through that storied franchise. I wish I had a longer career there and been able to establish myself as a regular NHLer and more importantly a regular Boston Bruin. Life doesn’t always work out the way you want it, but I have no regrets. I loved my time in Boston. The people were fantastic to me. The fans were great. It worked out how it did.”