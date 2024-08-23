3 PTOs Who Could Fit with Bruins This Season

The Boston Bruins pretty much have their roster set in stone ahead of the start of training camp next month. However, the team might have room for a few extra bodies in training.

There are reports indicating the Bruins may have interest in a couple of unrestricted free agents, and as the calendar gets closer to September, it’s usually a time for professional tryout agreements, not guaranteed contracts.

A PTO is a non-guaranteed contract and is typically extended to players who fell through the cracks during free agency, affording them an invite to a training camp and challenge for a spot on the team.

Danton Heinen is a recent example of a player who made the Bruins roster on a PTO, doing so ahead of last season.

A recent report from our colleague at The Fourth Period suggests that Kailer Yamamoto was under consideration.

Yamamoto, 25, appeared in 59 games last year for the Seattle Kraken, scoring 16 points with eight goals. He was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2017 and has 134 points in 303 career games.

Standing a petite, five-foot-eight, 153 pounds, Yamamoto would add quickness to a Bruins lineup that has scarce amounts.

Ideally, the Bruins would give any open spots to former 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell, who is trying to make his long-awaited jump to the NHL.

But just in case none of those options pan out, there are a few more UFAs still in need of work.

Who Else May Fit:

James van Riemsdyk:

If the Bruins want familiarity, why not bring back James van Riemsdyk?

van Riemsdyk is still available after fitting in well with the Bruins last season, contributing 38 points with 11 goals in 71 games.

The forward expressed an interest in a return to Boston at the end of last season and has the ability to fill multiple roles by playing up and down the lineup.

Nick Cousins:

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney mentioned earlier this summer that he wants Boston to find a way to match the forecheck of the Florida Panthers, and adding Nick Cousins would do that in a literal sense.

Cousins helped the Panthers eliminate the Bruins from the playoffs en route to winning the Stanley Cup last season. Now that he’s on the open market, he’d bring an element that has been missing from the Bruins’ lineup with an aggressive and feisty style of play.

Cousins posted 15 points with seven goals in 69 games for Florida in 2023.

Cal Clutterbuck:

Cal Clutterbuck provides much of the same as Cousins but comes with more experience.

The gritty vet surpassed the 1,000 career game threshold last season with the New York Islanders and was a core fixture in their locker room for the last decade. Plus, not only does he come with a razor-sharp hockey IQ, but he is also the all-time NHL leader in hits.

He appeared in 82 games for the first time in his career last year, scoring 19 points with seven goals.

Tyler Johnson:

Comparable to Yamamoto, Tyler Johnson lacks imposing size, but he has found a way to carve out a consistent role wherever he’s played throughout his 12-year career.

Johnson, 34, won Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last year, Johnson put up 31 points with 17 goals in 67 games.