When Elias Lindholm pulls on the Spoked-B this season, he’ll join some elite company.

For the tenth time in franchise history, the Boston Bruins will have two players with the same last name etched on the back of their sweater. The slick-skating center was one of Boston’s big free agent signings over the offseason. He joins veteran defenseman Hampus Lindholm in this exclusive clique.

The NHL mandated all players wear their last name during the 1977-78 season. Elias and Hampus become the latest in a group of 19 Bruins that share the same surname. Each added their own unique wrinkle in the team’s history book.

Keith Crowder & Bruce Crowder

For three glorious seasons the Crowder brothers delighted Bruins fans with their bold abrasive style of play. Both sported their first initials on their jersey when Bruce joined his older brother in 1981-82. They played three seasons together.

No one personified the prototypical Bruin of the 1980s like Keith Crowder. His sheer aggressiveness in the infamous 1981 brawl with the Minnesota North Stars is the stuff of legend. When he wasn’t going toe-to-toe with Montreal Canadiens nemesis Mike McPhee, he was finding the back of the net. Keith broke the 30-goal barrier three times. The winger forged an instant chemistry with Ken Linseman and Charlie Simmer. He netted a career-high 38 goals in 1985-86, further cementing his legacy.

Bruce Crowder was cut from the same tenacious cloth. Although not as rambunctious as his older brother, the former UNH star didn’t shy away from the rough stuff. He hit double figures in goals twice. This included a memorable 21-goal campaign in 1982-83, skating alongside Tom Fergus and Luc Dufour. Claimed by Pittsburgh in the 1984 waiver draft, Bruce helped leave a lasting impression.

When Norm from “Cheers” is raving about “the Crowder brothers,” you know you did something right.

Bob Sweeney & Don Sweeney

Former Boston College star Bob Sweeney added a “B” to his name, when Don Sweeney joined the club in 1988-89. Three years later, “Swoop” was snatched off waivers by the Buffalo Sabres. Legend has it Don asked if he could keep his “D” that year, but the request was denied.

Don Sweeney & Tim Sweeney

Hindsight being 20/20, the defensive defenseman probably should have kept the letter, as Tim Sweeney entered the picture in 1992-93. Another Eagle, Tim was claimed by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the expansion draft the following year. The well-travelled forward returned Boston for two more seasons wearing No. 41 and 42, respectively.

Don Sweeney remained a fixture on the Boston blueline throughout. He played 15 seasons for the Black and Gold, logging 1,052 regular season games. He closed out his career with the Dallas Stars in 2003-04. Today, the Boston general manager remains the last player to have his first initial on a Bruins uniform.

Tim Taylor & Chris Taylor

A checking line center, Tim Taylor was a key cog on a line with P.J. Axelsson and Rob Dimaio. “The Toolman” was coming off a strong 20-goal season, when younger brother Chris joined the fray in 1998-99. The brothers opened the season together, but the reunion was brief. Mounting injuries limited Tim to just 19 games. By the time he was back at full strength, Chris was in the AHL with Providence, playing sparingly with the varsity just six more times in 1999.

Brad Stuart & Mark Stuart

The key component of the Joe Thornton trade, Brad Stuart was a quintessential puck-moving defenseman and a special team’s sparkplug. That all changed in 2006-07, however, with the addition of Zdeno Chara and power play specialist Paul Mara. Brad was never quite the same offensively, signing with the Los Angeles Kings the following year.

A midseason call-up, Mark Stuart played 15 games his sophomore season. Traded to Atlanta along with Blake Wheeler in exchange for Rich Peverley, the 2011 deadline deal proved pivotal to the Bruins Stanley Cup championship run.

Chad Johnson & Nick Johnson

Hockey’s version of “Ochocinco,” goaltender Chad Johnson posted phenomenal numbers in 2013-14. Tuukka Rask’s understudy earned his keep with a stellar 17-4-3 record. His 2.10 goals against average and.925 save percentage helped guide Boston to its second Presidents’ Trophy. A hot commodity in the offseason, Chad cashed in signing with the New York Islanders.

Nick Johnson played nine games in December 2013. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound winger briefly shared the ice with Chad in four games that year.

Kevan Miller & Colin Miller

A rugged defenseman from Los Angeles, Kevan Miller showed plenty of East Coast attitude in 2015-16. His grit and determination made him a Garden favorite during a solid seven-year run. A slick-skating blueliner with a cannon of a shot, Colin Miller showed plenty of potential. His skill level prompted the Vegas Golden Knights to grab him in the subsequent expansion draft.

Riley Nash & Rick Nash

A checking line center, Riley Nash posted a career-high 15 goals and 41 points in 2017-18. He parlayed those terrific numbers into a lucrative contract with Columbus. An all-star sniper, Rick Nash joined the team as a late-season acquisition. The former Blue Jacket captain netted three goals and six points in 11 regular season games. He added five points in 12 playoff games before calling it a career.

Brett Ritchie & Nick Ritchie

The third set of Bruin brothers to make the list, Brett and Nick Richie never got the opportunity to play together in 2019-20. Brett started the season playing 27 regular season games. He was back in Providence by the time Nick made his Bruins debut over the final seven and subsequent playoff run. He departed for Toronto the following year. Nick was last seen playing in the KHL.