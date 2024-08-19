Bruins Brief: Are You Ready For 100 Days Of Hockey?

Let the countdown begin.

The Boston Bruins launch its 100 Days of Hockey campaign this weekend, with a three-day Fan Fest Tour sweeping across New England.

Presented by Wegmans, the 100-day campaign features community outreach and youth hockey programs designed to engage and grow the next generation of Bruins fans.

For 100 consecutive days, the Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation will host numerous events throughout New England, from hockey clinics to school visits. The celebration culminates with the Bruins Centennial Game against the Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 1. The game marks the 100th anniversary of the club’s first game against the Montreal Maroons in 1924. Festivities kickoff this weekend with the Boston Bruins Fan Fest Tour making three stops, Aug. 23-25.

This includes visiting The Colisée in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Tsongas Center in Lowell, Saturday, and Memorial Hall in Plymouth on Sunday. Each fan fest runs from 12-4 p.m. and includes a day full of fun featuring Bruins alumni, kid-friendly interactive activities, photo opportunities and giveaways.

Admission is free, but fans are highly encouraged to register in advance.

Bruins Academy Learn to Play

The Bruins Academy Learn to Play program, presented by Pure Hockey, will also host various clinics throughout the year as part of the 100 Days of Hockey initiative.

In 2023-24, over 360 Bruins Learn to Play events were held in 89 locations throughout New England. Entering its 11th season, the program provides participants ages 5-9 with a full set of equipment, professional and personalized fittings and four weeks of on-ice instruction.

Registration for the Learn to Play program is now open.

TD Bank PASS Clinks

In addition, the Bruins continue to offer TD Bank PASS clinics for youth hockey organizations throughout New England.

Organizations can be nominated to win a PASS (partnership to assist skaters and shooters) one-hour clinic, coached by the Bruins Youth Hockey Development Team and Bruins alumni at their rink. Recipients also receive giveaway items, 100 tickets to a Bruins home game and a $1,000 donation on behalf of TD Bank.

For more information or to nominate an organization visit.

Wegmans Wednesdays

Each Wednesday during the 100 Days of Hockey will be dubbed “Wegmans Wednesdays,” featuring programming throughout New England to support local communities across hockey rinks, schools, Wegmans supermarkets and other local venues.

Throughout the campaign, Boston Bruins BFit will conduct school assembly programs which will include a visit from members of the Boston Bruins Foundation, Bruins alumni and team mascot Blades. The assemblies will offer a 40-minute program on nutrition, perseverance and physical activity.

The 100 Days of Hockey will be supplemented by team community visits and activities, additional on-ice clinics and events in collaboration with local organizations. In addition, the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $100,000 to youth hockey organizations throughout New England.

Pass The Torch Tournament

The Bruins Centennial celebration and 100 Days of Hockey initiative will conclude with the Pass the Torch Tournament on Nov. 30, followed by the Bruins Centennial Game on Dec. 1. The tournament, which is intended to inspire the next generation of hockey players, will feature teams from NHL-affiliated Hockey is for Everyone programs and USA Hockey’s special hockey disciplines.

