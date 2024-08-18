Swayman Remains Committed To Boston Even Without Bruins Contract

DORCHESTER– Jeremy Swayman might not currently have a contract with the Boston Bruins, but there’s no questioning his commitment to the city itself.

While many have spent the offseason speculating the parameters of the restricted free agent’s next deal or if he’ll even return at all, Swayman never left. Instead, he opted to spend his summer in Boston, connecting with it and its people firsthand.

“The biggest thing that I wanted to accomplish this summer was to get some really good training in and just be able to tap into the community as much as possible,” said Swayman on Sunday after taking part in the Columbia Threadneedle Boston Investments Triathlon at Carson Beach. “They’re so good to me, and being here year-round has been really special. Doing events like this is my way of being able to pay it forward and show my love for the people.”

Swayman is certainly staying in shape this summer. More coming from the @BostonTriathlon later on @BOSHockeyNow. pic.twitter.com/Cg6rjiOzvi — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) August 18, 2024

An avid cyclist, Swayman handled his daily training by participating as a member of a three-person relay team, swapping out his goalie mask for a bike helmet.

While realizing a lifelong passion as he competed in his first-ever road race, Swayman couldn’t help but feel at home among hundreds of other eager Bostonians as he pedaled down DCR William J. Day Boulevard.

“I know that if I want to be an elite-level goalie, I need to train year-round at an elite level, and Boston has that,” said Swayman. “It’s provided me with incredible off-ice facilities. Being able to tap into that more and more every year has made me feel more ingrained in this community.”

Remaining active in the community this offseason has helped Swayman stay grounded amidst the uncertainty of his contract with the Bruins.

He went through the same situation last summer and was left frustrated entering the season. Now, he holds a new perspective. One that’s leaving him optimistic ahead of future negotiations.

“I love it here, and that’s all that I can control,” Swayman said. “I have complete trust in my agent, and I know that it’s going to get done eventually.”

According to Puckpedia, the Bruins have a projected $8.64 million in cap space. After adding Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in free agency and trading away Swayman’s longtime goaltending partner Linus Ullmark, extending their star netminder is the last order of offseason business the Bruins have to handle before training camp begins next month.

Until then, Swayman remains committed to Boston.

“I believe that experience is the key to it all, and I’m gaining just as much experience right now as I did last year, in different ways,” said Swayman. “I know it’s a business, and it’s unfortunate at times. But I know I’m going to be playing hockey at the end of the day, and I really hope it’s with the Boston Bruins.”