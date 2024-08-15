Report: Milan Lucic Aims To Play Again Following Arrest For Assault And Battery

Milan Lucic, who has played 17 seasons in the National Hockey League, is aiming to return to the sport of hockey after he was arrested for assault and battery on a family and household member last November.

According to a report by Frank Seravalli of Daily Face-Off, Lucic has spent the summer training in New Jersey with the goal of continuing his playing career, either in the NHL or elsewhere at some point this season.

Update: Sources say Milan Lucic has been training in New Jersey this summer in an attempt to continue his playing career. Lucic is currently ineligible to return to the #NHL. He was arrested in Boston last November for assault and battery, plead not guilty, and charges were… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 15, 2024

Lucic is currently ineligible to play in the NHL and would need to be cleared by league commissioner Gary Bettman in order to return to the league.

According to a report by the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a call on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Lucic’s home after he allegedly tried to choke his wife. Upon the officer’s arrival, Lucic appeared to be intoxicated. Brittany Lucic told the responding officers that Lucic pulled her hair but did not attempt to choke her. She declined an offer to receive medical attention at the scene.

Lucic was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court three days later, where he pled not guilty and was released on personal recognizance bail. The charges against Lucic were eventually dropped in February after Brittany Lucic invoked marital privilege and refused to testify.

Soon after Lucic’s arrest, it was announced that he would take an indefinite leave of absence from playing for the Boston Bruins. The team let his contract expire on June 30 and did not try to re-sign him.

Lucic, 35, has played in 1,177 NHL games for the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers.

He was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and won the Stanley Cup as part of the team in 2011.