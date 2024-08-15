Bruins Brief: Captain Matthews; Getzlaf Getting Back In The Game (Sort Of)

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Thursday, August 15, and here are the top news items, stories, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Captain Matthews:

The Toronto Maple Leafs officially unveiled Auston Matthews as their newest captain on Wednesday, making him the 26th captain in franchise history.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Matthews said to media in Toronto. “This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done.”

Matthews will take over the role of Toronto’s captain with his predecessor still on the team. John Tavares has been the captain of the Maple Leafs since 2019 but will forfeit the role to Matthews as he enters the final year of his contract.

“It’s about the evolution of our young core that isn’t so young anymore,” Tavares said to media in Toronto. “They’re in the prime of their careers in what they’ve become. What Auston has become as a player, as a person, and as a leader, it just made a lot more sense the more I thought about it.”

Getzlaf Joins Dept. Of Player Safety:

Ryan Getzlaf enjoyed a successful NHL career, playing 17 seasons, all with Anaheim Ducks from 2006-22. Now in his post-playing days, Getzlaf is getting back into the league, sort of.

Getzlaf will begin working within the NHL Department of Player Safety starting this season.

Ryan Getzlaf joins NHL Department of Player Safety. https://t.co/a3vd764FYf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) August 14, 2024

