Judd Sirott Named New Voice Of Bruins Broadcasts On NESN

2 days ago

The Boston Bruins spent the early part of the offseason addressing their on-ice needs and have now filled their one in the broadcast booth  as well.

On Thursday afternoon, New England Sports Network (NESN) announced that Judd Sirott will take over as the full-time play-by-play commentator on Bruins television broadcast starting this season.

“This job is unrivaled around the National Hockey League: an Original Six team, in a spectacular hockey market, in one of the premier cities in the country,” Sirott said via a press release. “It’s my honor to be NESN’s new play-by-play announcer for the Boston Bruins. It will be a privilege to work with Andy Brickley and the NESN production crew, and I’m grateful to the Boston Bruins organization, NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub and many others, for this opportunity.”

Sirott will be joined on the call by longtime Bruins color analyst Andy Brickley as he takes over for Jack Edwards, who retired at the end of last season after calling games on NESN for nearly two decades.

Sirott moves into the NESN booth after calling the Bruins’ radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub for the past seven seasons. In that time, Sirott was twice named “Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer” by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association in both 2018 and 2023.

This story will be updated.

