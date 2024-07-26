Bruins Officially Reveal Jersey Numbers For New Arrivals

The Boston Bruins made a plethora of additions early on this offseason, and now we know what numbers they’ll be wearing when they don the black and gold.

On Friday, the Bruins officially revealed the jersey numbers for new arrivals Riley Tufte, Elias Lindholm, Mark Kastelic, Max Jones, Joonas Korpisalo, and Nikita Zadorov.

Dialed up some digits. pic.twitter.com/leImbDmizV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 26, 2024

Riley Tufte: No. 10

One of the multiple additions to Boston’s depth up front this summer, Riley Tufte will wear the No. 10 as he hopes to finally gain some solid footing in the NHL.

Selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Tufte has appeared in just five career games playing for the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

Twenty-three players have previously worn No. 10 for the Bruins, including Marty McInnis (2002-03), Ron Sutter (1996), Barry Pederson (1982-86), Jean Ratelle (1976-81), and Rick Smith (1969-72).

A.J. Greer was the last to wear the number in 2023.

Elias Lindholm: No. 28

As one of Boston’s premier free agent signings this offseason, Elias Lindholm will wear the same No. 28 that he has worn for the majority of his career with the Bruins.

No. 28 has been handed out quite a bit over the last handful of years, with six different players wearing it since 2009. Among them are Mark Recchi (2009-11), Dominic Moore (2017), and Ondrej Kase (2020-21).

Derek Forbort wore the number with the Bruins for the last three seasons.

Mark Kastelic: No. 47

Mark Kastelic wore the No. 47 for the first two years of his career before switching to the No. 12 last year as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Now a Bruin, Kastelic is making the switch back.

It’s possible that Kastelic would’ve preferred the same number his grandfather, Pat Stapleton, wore for the Bruins from 1962-63. Unfortunately for him, one Robert Gordon Orr came along a few years later, making the No. 4 synonymous with his name ever since.

The No. 47 has previously been adorned by 10 players in Bruins history. The most notable being Torey Krug, who was the last to do so from 2012-20.

Max Jones: No. 49

From the London Knights to the Anaheim Ducks and now with the Boston Bruins, Max Jones has always worn the No. 49.

Despite its significance elsewhere in Boston sports history, 49 is a number that Bruins players have seldom used, with only seven having done so previously.

The No. 49 wasn’t featured on the back of a Bruin until 1991, when Shayne Stevenson became the first to wear it. Rich Peverly was the last member of the team to wear No. 49 when he played in Boston from 2011-13.

Joonas Korpisalo: No. 70

The No. 70 has been on Joonas Korpisalo’s back with every team he’s played for in his career, and he’s not changing it now that he’s with the Bruins.

Just four other players have previously worn the No. 70 in Boston, three of which have been goalies.

Matt DelGuidice was the first in 1991, and Tim Thomas had it on his back for one season in 2003 before switching to his more recognizable No. 30.

Last year, the number belonged to Jesper Boqvist.

Nikita Zadorov: No. 91

As the largest player on the Bruins’ roster, it seems appropriate that Nikita Zadorov will be listed with the largest number in the programs handed out at TD Garden this season, as he’ll have No. 91 next to his name.

Nikita Zadorov No. 91 in your Bruins programs this year pic.twitter.com/ey8f6VkGPo — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) July 8, 2024

Zadorov has famously worn the No. 16 throughout his career, but that number is among legends in Boston as it was sent to the rafters back in 2018 in honor of Rick Middleton.

Having to change his number, Zadorov said he chose No. 91 because “it’s an upside down 16” when he was introduced by the Bruins earlier this month.

Only one other player has worn No. 91 for the Bruins, that being Marc Savard from 2007-11. Zadorov was coached by Savard while he was a member of the Calgary Flames and said he asked for Savard’s permission to take the number.