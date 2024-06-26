Bruins Chasing Martin Necas With Ullmark Trade Return?

LAS VEGAS — The return was underwhelming for many as the Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to the division rival Ottawa Senators for a pair of NHL players and a 2024 first round pick.

The Bruins’ trade get was seemingly less than the Calgary Flames got from the New Jersey Devils for goalie Jacob Markstrom.

The draft pick is the Bruins’s original first-rounder, 25th overall. However the unsettling part of the return was leaky goalie Joonas Korpisalo and fourth-liner Mark Kastelic.

More than a few were surprised if not disappointed but the trade may have a second life. According to TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun, there is a team that has jumped to the top of the list in the NHL trade sweepstakes for Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas.

LeBrun did not name the team on TSN, but said the team does have a first round pick.

Yes, the Bruins now qualify.

Shortly after the conclusion of Carolina’s season, which saw them lose to the New York Rangers in Round Two, Necas’s trade request became public. The news was further confirmed by his father, who used social media to report the player would prefer to play elsewhere with a greater role.

The Bruins were immediately linked.

The Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have been on the market for premium talent for several seasons, the need exacerbated by the 2023 retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Necaa, 25, is believed to have top six talent, whether on the wing or at center. Last season, he has 11 goals with 30 points in 59 games.

LeBrun did mention the Buffalo Sabres as another team heavily interested.

The first round of the NHL draft is at the Sphere in Las Vegas Friday. Rounds two through seven are on Saturday.