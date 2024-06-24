Stanley Cup Final Game 7 NHL Best Bet

Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is Monday night in Sunrise, FL. The Edmonton Oilers climbed back in this series after digging themselves a 0-3 hole.

Who thought the series would go seven games?

I did not. Though the Oilers outplayed the Florida Panthers in Games 1 and 3, going down three games to none is a death sentence in the NHL Playoffs. Trust me when I say I had my broom out, ready to cash in on a Panthers sweep and a Sergei Bobrovsky Conn Smythe.

Will the Oilers become the first team since 1942 to pull off the reverse sweep in the final round? Or will the Panthers find their game and finally conquer the Oilers?

Read on to learn why Edmonton is my best NHL betting pick for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton Has the Momentum

The Oilers have ol’ Uncle Mo’ at their back, winning three elimination games in a row. Despite Florida having the home-ice advantage, the books have this game priced as a pick ‘em or as the Oilers as slight dogs (-105 or so).

Florida Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky has not played well since the second period of Game 3. The Panthers insist Bob is healthy, but he’s allowed 12 goals in the past three games with a miserable .793 save percentage.

The notion that Bob can pull out of this doom spiral and play a Game 7 reminiscent of Game 1, where he posted a shutout is foolish.

Florida’s Special Teams Woes

Bobrovsky isn’t the Panthers’ only problem.

Their power play has generated only one goal in 19 chances during the Cup Final. Couple that with two Edmonton shorthanded goals, and a clearer picture of Florida’s issues emerge.

Edmonton converts with the man-advantage, and Florida doesn’t.

Panthers Outhitting Themselves

The NHL Playoffs are a death march. Teams play every other night or so, players lay out their bodies blocking shots and hit totals soar compared to the regular season.

During the 2024 NHL Playoffs, the Florida Panthers average 43.04 hits per game. In the 5-1 game 6 loss, Florida laid 44 hits on the Oilers.

Hitting is such a crucial aspect of NHL postseason hockey. Hits wear down opponents. A booming check or a tenacious forechecking shift by a third line will often change the momentum of a game.

Heavy hockey has consequences and after 23 games of 40+ hits, the Panthers look spent.

Edmonton’s Scoring Depth is Superior

After back-to-back four-point games, the Florida Panthers kept Connor McDavid off the scoresheet. They even managed to keep him without a shot on goal.

Stopping McDavid wasn’t enough. RW Zach Hyman, the leading goal scorer this NHL postseason, netted one. Depth players Adam Henrique and Adam Foegele also tickled the twine. Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse both added empty net goals.

Edmonton to Win is the Best NHL Betting Pick for Game 7

The Oilers are one game away from completing the most improbable comeback in NHL history. They have the scoring depth and the best player, and Florida looks spent.

While it is gut-check time for the Panthers, the Oilers outplayed them in six of seven games this series.

Edmonton wins on Monday, and Canada celebrates its first Stanley Cup Championship in 31 years.

