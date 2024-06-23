Bruins Bring Back Depth Defenseman In First Signing Of Offseason

It was nearly a year ago that Ian Mitchell first joined the Boston Bruins. Today, Mitchell is rejoining the organization as its first signing of the offseason after agreeing to a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level.

The #NHLBruins have signed Ian Mitchell to a one-year, two-way extension with a cap hit of $775,000. 📰: https://t.co/Ld0HQhvldu pic.twitter.com/5CxpGA0EwO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2024

The signing helps the Bruins and Mitchell avoid arbitration, which he was eligible for as a restricted free agent.

Mitchell, 25, arrived in Boston last summer as part of the return the Bruins received in a trade that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks. He appeared in 13 games for the Bruins, totaling two assists, 11 shots, 13 blocks and three hits with a plus-six rating while playing 15:08 per game.

Mitchell spent the majority of his first year with the Bruins organization in AHL Providence, where he had four goals and 24 in 42 games, playing a hand in the team’s run to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Back with the Bruins again, Mitchell’s role will largely stay the same while on a two-way deal.

After agreeing to terms with Mitchell, the Bruins still must make decisions on restricted free-agent forward prospects Joey Abata, Curtis Hall and Marc McLaughlin, as well as defensemen Michael Callahan, Alec Regula and goalie Brandon Bussi.

Forward Jesper Boqvist and goalie Jeremey Swayman are the only two restricted free agents the Bruins have at the NHL level, with the deal they’re expected to sign with Swayman being one of the most highly anticipated moves of the entire offseason.

Drafted 57th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Mitchell has appeared in 95 career games between the Bruins and Blackhawks, scoring four goals and 14 assists with a minus-15 rating.