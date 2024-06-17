Bruins Morning Brief: Next-Gen Bruins; Waiting On The End

It feels as if there is nothing left to do but wait for it all to end.

The Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination over the weekend, beating down the Florida Panthers by the tune of 8-1 to send the Stanley Cup Final back to Florida for a Game 5. Surely, all the parties involved want to see this series go the distance, i.e., the teams and their players, the league, the people of Edmonton and South Florida, as well as advertisers and television networks.

But for those without a horse in the race, seeing this series go beyond tomorrow night only delays the start of the NHL offseason, where every team has a vested interest.

I guess what I’m saying is if this series does reach a Game 7, it better end with Connor McDavid and the Oilers hoisting the Stanley Cup. Otherwise, it will all be a huge waste of time.

In the meantime, here’s what everyone else around the NHL is up to.

Next-Gen Bruins:

From Boston Hockey Now columnist Mick Colageo: Don Sweeney has before him his definitive opportunity to set in motion the next iteration of the Boston Bruins, and while the copycat National Hockey League tends to churn out many an imposter, it’s imperative that Sweeney identify the players who can make the Bruins the real deal.

Delay In Devils Deal For Markstrom:

The New Jersey Devils are still looking for a goalie. And while they’ve been connected to the Bruins and Linus Ullmark, they’ve also continually been linked to Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom. However, it sounds like there hasn’t been any movement on a potential Devils trade.

Flyers Trade Rumors:

The Philadelphia Flyers have made it clear that even though they exceeded expectations last season, they are still very much in the rebuilding phase.

Whether or not Morgan Frost will be around to see the end of it is unclear at this point, as he’s been at the center of a few trade rumors lately. So, too, has Patrik Laine, who could find a fresh start with the Flyers.

More From National Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh: Is winning the Stanley Cup a realistic goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins next year?

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens have 12 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft. But what is that all worth?

