Bruins Fill Coaching Vacancy; Shuffle Montgomery Staff

Jay Leach is again part of the Boston Bruins organization, and Joe Sacco earned a promotion.

Wednesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Leach, the former coach of the Providence Bruins, would return as assistant coach to Jim Montgomery. Leach left Providence to become an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken under coach Dave Hakstol. However, Seattle terminated Hakstol and staff after the club’s disappointing third season.

Leach coached Providence from 2017-21 with a healthy 136-77-26 record.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to welcome Jay Leach back to the organization,” Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said via press release. “Jay was a very successful coach with the Providence Bruins, where he greatly impacted our player development system, and he also brings valuable experience as an assistant coach from the Seattle Kraken. We believe Jay will integrate quickly and complement our current staff as he comes back to the Bruins to work with our defense corps.”

Sacco, who has been an assistant coach with the Bruins for 10 years, was promoted to associate coach. He is from nearby Medford and played for Boston University before making his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2009-10, he was named head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, where he served for four seasons until 2013.

Assistant coach John McLean will no longer be an assistant coach. He was moved back to the skating and skills coach.

“I’d like to congratulate Joe Sacco on his promotion to Associate Coach. Joe has been an integral part of this staff due to his experience and the passion he brings to our group every day,” added head coach Jim Montgomery. “I also want to thank John McLean for his work as an Assistant Coach this past season, and I’m grateful his knowledge of the game will continue to be a tremendous asset for our player development group.”