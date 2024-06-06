Bruins Pastrnak, Swayman To Feature In New NHL Docuseries

The Boston Bruins are one of the most high-profile franchises in all of the National Hockey League, and fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of two of the team’s biggest stars.

As announced by the NHL on Thursday, a new documentary series that is set to air on Amazon Prime Video this fall will chronicle the lives of NHL players, including David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman.

Produced by Box To Box Films and NHL Productions, the untitled project is said to give hockey fans a behind-scenes look at life in the NHL through in-depth interviews with players, their teammates, coaches and family members. Along with Pastrnak and Swayman, the series will feature several other big-name players from around the league, such as Connor McDavid, Matthew Tkachuk, William Nylander and Jack Eichel.

By the looks of the trailer, the series will mostly center around the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the lead-up to it.

Coming to Prime Video this fall. pic.twitter.com/AOg3P3oStv — NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2024

“We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series,” Paul Martin, the founder of Box To Box Films and the executive producer of the series, stated in a press release. “The sport is as beautiful, skillful and graceful, as it is brutal, pressurized and powerful; and we aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final, with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice.”

If the off-ice aspect of hockey is such a focal point in the series, it will be interesting to see how much of the offseason is included, if at all. This is a crucial summer for Swayman and the Bruins, who are hoping to come to an agreement on a new contract for the goalie.

The Bruins are no stranger to being featured in documentary series, as Behind The B, the organization’s docuseries has aired on NESN for over a decade.

There currently isn’t a set date for the premiere of the new series, which will air in over 240 countries and territories around the world exclusively on Prime Video.