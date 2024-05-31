Murphy: Thank You Boston Hockey Now, Readers

This is my official announcement that I will no longer be covering the Boston Bruins for Boston Hockey Now and the NHL for National Hockey Now.

This is a bittersweet end of a chapter in my media career that saved and kept that career going. Just over five years ago, as the Boston Bruins battled the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, I suddenly found myself looking for a new job. Dan Kingerski reached out to me and offered me the chance to help launch the Boston chapter of his new company, National Hockey Now.

With that, Dan and I started Boston Hockey Now during the 2019 Eastern Conference Final between the Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes. Thankfully, the Bruins swept that series, and the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues became the launching pad for Boston Hockey Now. The momentum and love we got from you, the readers, the Bruins, and the hockey media world were tremendous, and we were on our way.

Two years later, we welcomed my good friend and colleague, Joe Haggerty, onto our team, and we gained even more steam thanks to Haggs’ status in the Boston and national media scenes. I loved working with Haggs and treasure the time we spent establishing this website as a go-to spot for Boston Bruins news.

During the 2021-22 season, Dan and I took on the task of building Montreal Hockey Now. Having lived in Montreal for two years, I understood the value of National Hockey Now being represented in the hockey mecca (sorry, Toronto) of the world. So, I began going back and forth to my favorite North American city and was covering both the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins at the same time. Talk about an oxymoron writing gig!

Thankfully, I was able to find Marco D’Amico, who immediately became our beat reporter and one of the hardest-working colleagues I’ve ever had. Marco did an amazing job of establishing Montreal Hockey Now in the always-competitive Montreal Canadiens media market. Marc Dumont continues to keep MHN as a go-to spot for Habs fans.

After Haggs moved on last year, I took over as the lead writer again and put my heart and soul into it as I always have. However, a lot has happened with work and with life since last summer, and I just felt that at this time in my career and in life, it’s best for Boston Hockey Now and myself that I move on.

I want to thank Dan Kingerski, Joe Steigerwald, Marco D’Amico, Joe Haggerty, Jim Biringer, Alex Thomas, Carolyn Mooney, Blake Thorne, the Bruins media relations staff and players, and you, the readers, for all your support over the last five years.

This is not the end of my career covering the Bruins or the NHL. I am working on a new project, and I will continue to host The Eye Test Podcast with Pierre McGuire. I should have some news on my next venture by the NHL Entry Draft (June 28-29) in Las Vegas, but until then, you can find me on Substack, on The Eye Test, and at my X handle @MurphysLaw74.

With that, I pass the keys to BHN over to Andrew Fantucchio. Andrew has been covering the Islanders for NYI Hockey Now but is now moving home to Boston, and I’m sure he will provide you with insightful and exciting coverage of the Boston Bruins.